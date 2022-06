Will Cioci had big plans for 2022. When winter finally wore off, the lifelong Madisonian and recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison would load up his 2014 Mazda CX-5 and embark on a two-month road trip. He mapped a clockwise route that would take him to see family in Vermont, through the Northeast, across the South and up the entire West Coast.

MADISON, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO