97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell brings listeners the latest local headlines on Monday, June 27. The trio of Orange County mayors issue a statement in favor of abortion access and against the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling. Dozens of community members gather to demonstrate in favor of women’s health and the right to choose an abortion. A UNC Medical Center doctor explains the reasons to vaccinate children for COVID-19, including the latest age demographic approved. Plus: UNC football is two months away from kick-off and a popular Chapel Hill restaurant is set to hold a pop-up sale.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO