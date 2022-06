RIDGEFIELD — An 18-year-old William E. “Hap” Carty, while on leave from the U.S. Army in 1945, helped his sister and brother-in-law with an upstart company they were building – quite literally – in a milk house on the Carty Ranch in Ridgefield. The concept was to create a line of trailers families could rent for one-way moves. The business was to be called U-Haul. The do-it-yourself moving industry would never be the same.

RIDGEFIELD, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO