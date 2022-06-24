ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden vows to protect access to abortion pills, contraception and travel

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Joseph Choi
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSzbC_0gLHNMnO00

President Biden on Friday vowed to protect access to abortion pills and contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Trump-loving mother allegedly left six children home alone to take part in 6 Jan insurrection

A Mercer County woman accused of participating in the 6 January Capitol riot had left behind her six minor children unattended at home to participate in the insurrection, showed court documents.Rachel Powell had in 2021 “shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband. When the defendant [Ms Powell] left for Washington DC to attend the events of 6 January, 2021, she left her minor children at home, unattended,” prosecutors said in the court filing on Monday.The lawyers also pointed to a social media post of the accused from October 2020 about “surveillance of a public official’s home and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contraception#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Mike Collins beats Vernon Jones, the 'black Donald Trump,' in Georgia GOP runoff

Trucking executive Mike Collins beat Vernon Jones, the self-described "black Donald Trump," in a Republican runoff race on Tuesday that pitted the endorsement power of the former president against his political adversary, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Collins, the son of a congressman, will be the Republican nominee for Georgia's 10th...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. House subcommittee rejects Biden plan to close Savannah military facility

A U.S. House Appropriations subcommittee said it will not move forward in closing a military facility in Savannah that has been the subject of an intense lobbying effort by Georgia’s congressional delegation. Closure of the Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah was part of the proposed budget President Joe...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

FBI raids Liberty County church

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A church in Liberty County was raided by several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, on Thursday morning. FBI agents and police officers swarmed the House of Prayer Church in Hinesville located in the 2500 block of Airport Road. Law enforcement officers were seen carrying automatic weapons around the perimeter of […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest suspect in overnight W 47th Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting that injured a man. The 61-year-old victim was shot around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of W 47th Street, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Police say after the 32-year-old suspect Whitney Rivers shot the man, she was later hit by […]
SAVANNAH, GA
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Won’t Extend Precedent on Immigration Detention (2)

First of two rulings unanimous in declining to override 2001 precedent. Companion decision denies classwide relief, making claims harder to bring. The US Supreme Court refused to extend the reach of its ruling that the government couldn’t hold certain immigrants in detention for more than six months without courting constitutional problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy