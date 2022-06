ELLENBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and animal control need help identifying a man who abandoned kittens on June 23. We’re told around 9:11 p.m., the man was seen leaving a box of kittens on the porch of Fagans Farm located at 368 New House Road in Ellenboro. The box the kittens were in was taped shut and the kittens were found the next day at 6:30 a.m.

