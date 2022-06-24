Inmate dies in Sarpy County jail

According to a press release from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, an inmate died in custody on Friday morning.

Read the statement from the county below:

"An inmate at the Sarpy County jail died today after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Sarpy County Department of Corrections staff found Walter Hurley, 64, unresponsive this morning. Corrections Officers and the nursing staff immediately began life saving measures. Emergency medical crews from the Papillion Fire Department responded and took over emergency care. Unfortunately, Mr. Hurley could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 7:02 a.m.

Mr. Hurley had been at the Sarpy County jail since June 6. He was arrested by the Bellevue Police Department and charged with Delivery of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but he had a history of chronic health issues. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will be convened after the investigation is completed.

The Sarpy County Department of Corrections extends our sincere condolences to Mr. Hurley’s family."

