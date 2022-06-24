ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMTV 3 News Now

Inmate dies in Sarpy County jail

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V107W_0gLHMqs300

According to a press release from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, an inmate died in custody on Friday morning.

Read the statement from the county below:

"An inmate at the Sarpy County jail died today after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Sarpy County Department of Corrections staff found Walter Hurley, 64, unresponsive this morning. Corrections Officers and the nursing staff immediately began life saving measures. Emergency medical crews from the Papillion Fire Department responded and took over emergency care. Unfortunately, Mr. Hurley could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 7:02 a.m.

Mr. Hurley had been at the Sarpy County jail since June 6. He was arrested by the Bellevue Police Department and charged with Delivery of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but he had a history of chronic health issues. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will be convened after the investigation is completed.

The Sarpy County Department of Corrections extends our sincere condolences to Mr. Hurley’s family."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
thebestmix1055.com

Inmate missing from corrections center

Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). Semaj Ross walked out of the facility overnight, activating an alarm at a fire exit. Shortly thereafter, he removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing. It was recovered by staff on East Locust Road in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

LSO: Witnesses help woman involved in situation on Highway 2

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses helped a woman involved in a false imprisonment situation on Highway 2. According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the incident started Sunday around 8:30 p.m., when deputies received a report of a rolling disturbance that started near Elk Creek and was happening at 120th Street and Highway 2.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Man sentenced to probation for possessing firearms as a drug user

OMAHA, Neb. -- 46-year-old Edward Barta of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court on June 24. According to the report, Barta was charged for possessing firearms as a drug user and received probation for a term of 18 months. There is no parole in the federal system. Officials said investigators...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Prosecutor alleges violence against women

NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County attorney’s office has recently filed two new cases alleging violence against women. An Omaha man is charged in Otoe County with choking his estranged wife, threatening her life and claiming he would send embarrassing photos to her parents and workplace unless she signed over a vehicle and money to him. An affidavit for his arrest also alleges that he demanded sexual favors from the woman.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Corrections Officers
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Pen. inmate dies at 91

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate in his 90's died on Saturday in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. 91-year-old Clyde Hicks was serving a 15 to 20-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault on a child out of Hall County. Officials said his sentence began on September 15th, 2016. The cause...
iheart.com

UPDATE: Arrest Made In Fatal Dodge St. Crash

Omaha Police have made an arrest and released the names of those involved in a fatal crash at Rose Blumkin Drive and Dodge Street. Officers were dispatched to that area around nine p.m. Sunday and determined that a Audi A4 was driven by 24-year old Michael Packett eastbound on Dodge Street near 76th Street at a high rate of speed.
Western Iowa Today

Preliminary hearing to be held for Nebraska man accused of breaking into a rural residence in Adair County

(Adair Co.) A preliminary hearing will be held this week for a Nebraska man charged in connection with a break-in at a rural residence in Adair County. Luis Penaloza Garcia, of Omaha, has been charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft 1st Degree, Theft 2nd Degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th Degree. The charges are the result of an investigation by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation into the crash and recovery of a stolen vehicle in the median of Interstate 80 near the Adair rest areas in Adair County; and then the subsequent break-in at a rural residence located southwest of Casey on June 9th.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Police say woman head-butted and kicked officers during arrest

GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Nebraska woman is jail after police say she head-butted and kicked officers when they attempted to arrest her. Grand Island Police say they responded to a welfare check in the 200 block of East 8th St. around 6:00 Friday night. The check was called in for 31-year-old Wilda Hruby, who was wanted on a warrant out of Lancaster County. When officers attempted to arrest her, police say she head-butted and kicked them several times.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: Endangered Missing Advisory canceled after man found

LINCOLN, Neb. — Leon Vermillion has been found safe, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. They canceled an Endangered Missing Advisory at 10:05 a.m. Monday. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for an elderly man with dementia. Leon Vermillion, 74, is described as a white male, 6'1", 145...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD investigates multiple injury shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police Department is investigating the shooting of two people at the Seacrest Field parking lot. Officials said that a 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Lincoln, are in critical condition. Around 2:30 a.m., LPD said they responded to reports of a shooting at 1000...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Three Die In Sunday Night Omaha Traffic Crashes

Omaha Police accident investigators this morning are looking into two, separate fatal collisions. Police say two people died in a crash at 132nd and West Center Road around eleven Sunday night. then around nine p.m., a person dies in a collision at 74th and Dodge Streets;. another person was hospitalized...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Drunk driver still drinking after getting pulled over, according to NSP

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was taken to jail Sunday after the Nebraska State Patrol says he blew a .308 into a breathalyzer, almost four times the legal limit. The trooper who arrested him says the man was still drinking after getting pulled over for swerving — and had no clue he was in Seward County.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple trailers fully-loaded with meat stolen in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, NE — Grand Island Police are investigating after multiple trailers full of meat were stolen over the weekend. Police say at least three trailers were taken from the east side of town. One truck and trailer was loaded with more than $230,000 and had been parked in the 1500 block of East 4th St. Authorities later found the truck in Lancaster County but haven’t yet recovered the trailer or the beef.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETV.com

'Speeding has massively increased': Alcohol, speed factors in deadly Omaha crashes

OMAHA, Neb. — Three were killed in Omaha car crashes over the weekend, including two innocent victims. KETV NewsWatch7 spoke with Nebraska State Patrol about the factors driving these preventable tragedies. “Traffic has significantly increased, especially over the summer,” NSP Lt. Michael Gummert said. “We're seeing speeds 100 plus...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Lincoln men sentenced on separate federal drug charges

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were sentenced on separate drug charges, both of which involved fentanyl, in federal court this week. 39-year-old Brandon Terrell Davis was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison on two two counts of distribution of cocaine and fentanyl resulting in bodily injury. Davis will serve the two sentences concurrently. 47-year-old Daniel William Zeiger was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine after a prior conviction for a serious felony drug offense.
WOWT

One killed in Dodge Street crash

Another cool night on the way for the metro, summer heat returns later this week. Temperatures on the cool side for late June, starting in the 50s this morning. Afternoon highs warm into the upper 70s around the metro with a northwest breeze at times.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy