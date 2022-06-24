ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

Bedford County, Town of Bedford participate in Freedom Rings Global

Smith Mountain Eagle
 3 days ago

On Monday, June 6, at 6:44 p.m., the Bedford County Courthouse clock tower bell in the Town of Bedford chimed 20 times to honor those who died during the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France. Churches in the Bedford area also planned to join...

www.smithmountaineagle.com

WDBJ7.com

All American Festival and Fireworks event coming to Bedford County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Spring Valley Farm is hosting the All American Festival and Firework event on Sunday, July 3rd from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Everything is free including fireworks, live music, petting zoo, and admission. Several food trucks and vendors will be on-site. Spring Valley Farm is located at...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Traffic resumes along Lynchburg roads after protests

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along the roads. EARLIER STORY: Portions of Church Street are closed as of 4 p.m. Monday until further notice to accommodate scheduled protests, according to the City of Lynchburg. Closures include Church Street between 8th Street and 10th Street and 9th Street...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

The Salem Fair takes safety precautions ahead of opening day

SALEM, Va. – Ride by ride, the Salem Fair is gearing up for another year. “It’s a family reunion for us because we see the people with the food vendors, with Deggeler Attractions, with the entertainers that come back year after year,” Director of Tourism for the City of Salem, Carey Harveycutter said.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Miss Victoria Chuah is the new Miss Virginia. She accepted her crown and sash from Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre Saturday night in Roanoke. Chuah came to the three-day pageant representing as Miss Arlington. She says this is not the first...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church gives back to the community

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many who stopped by to pump gas at the Mt. Pleasant Citgo Quik Mart received a surprise Saturday morning. Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church paid for the first $20 of each gas purchase. With recent gas price surges, the church is hoping to ease the pain for anyone who showed up. Outreach Ministry Chair Kim Gembala said there were no strings attached to the blessing.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Estimated $25K in damages to Roanoke Co. apartments following fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Crews were called out to the northern part of Roanoke County Monday morning for a fire that left multiple apartments damaged. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue says units responded shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday, June 27 to a report of a commercial fire alarm at an apartment building at 5300 Hawthorne Road.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Structure fire on North Main Street in Danville, Virginia

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire located at 1468 North Main Street at 9:36 PM. Upon the arrival of E5(3rd Ave.) fire and smoke was visible and units initially had reports from bystanders that someone may be inside the building. Danville Fire Dept. responded with 4 Engines, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Support unit, and 1 Command unit. Engine crews pulled handlines to begin extinguishment and the ladder crew conducted a search of the building and verified that no one was inside the building. The DFD was assisted on scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Dept., Danville Electric, and Danville Utilities. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported of responders. Danville Fire Marshal’s office personnel was also on scene and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Groceries Not Guns returns to Roanoke and collects 151 firearms

Roanoke, Va. – Groceries Not Guns returned to Roanoke Saturday and collected 151 guns. That’s 60 more firearms compared to last year. Dozens of Roanoke residents lined up outside of the Melrose Community Center to hand in their guns. In exchange, gun owners collected either a Kroger or...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Documentary to premiere in Roanoke; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. DePaul Community Resources to premiere documentary. DePaul Community Resources in Roanoke has produced a 30-minute documentary entitled Impossible Choices: The reality of living with a developmental disability in Virginia to take...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here’s what’s happening for Independence Day weekend

July 2 - Fries Independence Day parade - Saturday at noon, Main Street. Freedom First Festival - Roanoke (Elmwood Park, River’s Edge Park) Craig County/New Castle - 10 a.m. Radford - Celebration in Bisset Park with Fireworks. Four on the 4th - Vinton. Wytheville July 4th Celebration. Red, White...
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of June 27-July 1

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Asking for help to find wanted man in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a wanted man. According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Nathan Ryan Wooten is wanted on numerous charges. Court records show he is wanted as a fugitive from law enforcement. Wooten is...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

