ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not in Friday's lineup

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hayes (shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Rays. Hayes sustained...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Cast off 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Banda for assignment Monday. Banda was booted off the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster with the Pirates needing to clear room for right-hander Miguel Yajure, who was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday's game in Washington. Over his 23 appearances with Pittsburgh this season, Banda had languished in a middle-relief role, turning in a 6.41 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 19.2 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Exits with hand injury

Harper left Saturday's game against San Diego in the fourth inning after getting hit in his left hand by a pitch, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Harper was in serious pain after taking a 97-mph pitch directly on his hand. It looks like it could be a serious injury, but we'll know more after he is examined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Exits after getting plunked

Rizzo exited Monday's game in the eighth inning after being hit by a pitch in the elbow, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. The severity of the issue is not yet known, but Rizzo will likely get imaging done to determine whether a stint on the injured list will be required. Prior to exiting the game, Rizzo smacked a solo home run and scored twice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains on track

Haniger (ankle) remains on track for a return sometime around the All-Star break, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The oft-injured outfielder made it through just nine games this season before hitting the injured list with a high ankle sprain in late April, an injury which was bad enough to send him to the 60-day injured list. He's been doing baseball activities since early June, however, and has continued making progress. He's advanced to light jogging in recent days and played catch on the field Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
CBS Sports

Pirates' Hoy Park: Starting, but could lose work soon

Park will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Nationals. Park remains in the starting nine for the seventh time in the last nine games, but his opportunities to play on a near-everyday basis should come to an end soon. Josh VanMeter (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday, and though he'll be starting at first base in place of a resting Michael Chavis in his return to the lineup, VanMeter is projected to see most of his work at second base moving forward. Like VanMeter, Tucupita Marcano (illness) is another lefty-hitting option at the keystone, and he should be on track for a return from the COVID-19-related IL by the end of the week. Park, who also bats from the left side, thus will become somewhat redundant at second base, and the Pirates don't appear to have an opening elsewhere around the diamond or in the outfield for the 26-year-old to play regularly.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Matt Thaiss: Recalled by Angels

Thaiss was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. Thaiss has spent the bulk of this season at catcher after converting back to the position he played in college, though he's up to replace Matt Duffy (back), so he may be needed more in the infield for now. He hasn't swung a particularly hot bat at the Triple-A level this season, as his .265/.365/.444 line is merely good for a 104 wRC+, and he hasn't been good in 64 career major-league games, either, hitting .200/.289/.394 (80 wRC+).
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andrew Knapp: Contract selected

Knapp had his contract selected by the Mariners on Monday. Knapp landed with the Mariners on a minor-league deal in late May after spending the first six weeks of the season with the Pirates. He should be in line to back up Cal Raleigh with both Tom Murphy (shoulder) and Luis Torrens (shoulder) sidelined. In 35 plate appearances with Pittsburgh, Knapp hit .129/.229/.161.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Takes seat Saturday

LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Astros. LeMahieu will head to the bench after starting the past six games, a stretch in which he went 6-for-23 (.261) with one double, five walks, two RBI and two runs. Gleyber Torres will man the keystone and bat fifth for New York.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Cubs
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Takes batting practice Monday

Lewis (concussion) took batting practice ahead of Monday's game against the Orioles, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Lewis has been ramping up his baseball activities since mid-June, and his participation in batting practice Monday is certainly an encouraging sign. It's not yet clear when the Mariners expect the 26-year-old to return or whether he'll require a rehab assignment prior to being activated.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Shelved with plantar fasciitis

The Cardinals placed Bader on the 10-day injured list Monday due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Though Bader started all three of games of the Cardinals' weekend series with the Cubs and wasn't forced to exit early at any point, he's been playing through plantar fasciitis in the foot since spring training, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Bader doesn't have any imminent plans to have a procedure to current the issue, but it's apparently bothersome enough that he'll have to head to the IL, where he'll join fellow outfielders Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) and Corey Dickerson (calf). The Cardinals called up Conner Capel from Triple-A Memphis to add a healthy body to the outfield, but the trio of Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson and Brendan Donovan could be manager Oliver Marmol's preferred outfield configuration while Bader is on the shelf. The 28-year-old Bader currently ranks tied for sixth in the majors with 15 stolen bases on the season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Banned for two games

Rodriguez received a two-game suspension for his actions during Sunday's brawl with the Angels, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Rodriguez was one of seven players to receive a suspension for the incident. He is appealing the discipline, so he remains in Seattle's lineup as the second hitter while starting in center field Monday against the Orioles.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Steps out of lineup

Voit is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. Voit started the past two games after missing one contest due to hamstring soreness, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Jorge Alfaro will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Austin Nola starts behind the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Jonathan India: Exits game following HBP

India left Saturday's contest early following a hit-by-pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. India was hit in his right wrist/hand in top of the fifth inning by Logan Webb, forcing him to later be removed for Matt Reynolds in the eighth. Due to the fact that he was able to stay in the game for multiple innings, India can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' David Bednar: Suffers another blown save

Bednar (3-2) was charged with the loss after he pitched two-thirds of an inning, surrendering two runs on two hits and two walks on his way to a blown save Saturday versus the Rays. He struck out one batter. Bednar was called upon to protect a 5-4 lead in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy