Paramount's unsettling new horror movie, "Smile," will make you want to do anything else. In the new trailer for the haunting film, written and directed by "The Hidebehind"'s Parker Finn, a doctor named Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) gets an unwelcome surprise when her patient, worried that something is out to get her, becomes the victim of an unexplained new curse that forces her to smile before she meets her untimely end. As the mysterious disease begins to spread, Dr. Cotter realizes that she must "confront her troubling past" if she plans to survive this eerie new illness.

