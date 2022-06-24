ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On review: Tiny story, big heart

Cover picture for the articleSometimes you don’t realize how much you needed a particular movie until you’re watching it. That’s likely to be the case for more than a few viewers of A24‘s Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, director Dean Fleischer-Camp’s adorably clever feature based on the viral short films he created more than...

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
This mysterious thriller has Netflix fans on the edges of their seats

Netflix’s selection of movies has always been a bit of a mixed bag, with its Top 10 list generally dominated by random thirty-party titles, the streamer’s sometimes oddball original films, and new titles that rocket up the list as soon as they land on Netflix. The #1 title on the list in the US at the moment? Disappearance at Clifton Hill, a thriller released in 2020 starring Tuppence Middleton that managed to pull off the not-insignificant feat of supplanting Tom Cruise’s original Top Gun movie in the top spot.
‘They/Them’ Trailer Welcomes Campers to Kevin Bacon's Horrifying Conversion Camp

Peacock has released the first trailer for They/Them, an upcoming slasher horror film set in a conversion camp for LGBTQIA+ people. The film stars Kevin Bacon as the organizer of the camp, an institution that promises to “cure” those who don’t conform to gender and sexuality expectations — which is the conservative way of saying it's a place to torture and brainwash LGBTQIA+ people.
See Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson in Trailer for Inspirational Drama White Bird: A Wonder Story

Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson headline the upcoming coming-of-age film White Bird: A Wonder Story — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the moving trailer. The drama is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Wonder author R. J. Palacio, which was adapted into a 2017 film starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, and sparked a movement to "choose kind."
Paramount Celebrates Tom Cruise, Touts ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ & More – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Flying high with the success of Top Gun: Maverick, and before surprising CineEurope attendees with Tom Cruise himself, Paramount showed off its upcoming slate for exhibition Wednesday in Barcelona. While Maverick and next year’s Cruise tentpole Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One were a key part of the show, upcoming titles highlighted also included Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Paramount President of International Distribution Mark Viane kicked things off today asserting that “premium formats...
Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law & Order’ Actress, Dead at 61

Actress Mary Mara has passed away after drowning in New York’s St. Lawrence River. Mara had reportedly gone for a swim in the river to exercise while visiting her sister, according to New York State Police. And early Sunday morning (June 26), her body was found in the town of Cape Vincent. Police arrived on the scene around 8 am.
Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
Mary Mara Dead at 61

Actress Mary Mara has died at the age of 61. According to the New York State Police, Mara drowned during a swim in the St. Lawrence River on Sunday. The police were called to the scene for a possible drowning and found her body. Mara was a Cape Vincent resident.
'ER' actor Mary Mara drowns in New York river

Mary T. Mara, a veteran of television dramas including "ER," "Nash Bridges" and "Law & Order," was found dead in a river, New York State Police said Monday. Police believe Mara, 61, drowned while she was swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent on Sunday morning, state police said in a statement.
5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
Man Accidentally Captures A Video Of His Baby Daughter Dancing To Their Dog Playing The Piano

Buddy Mercury is a rescue dog who became famous for his next-level piano skills. But he’s much more than that. The beagle also loves singing and is great with kids. The ultimate pupper. Recently, Buddy Mercury’s pawrents uploaded a video of his little sis rocking out to his tune, and it’s going viral for all the right reasons. Accumulating over 19 million views, this clip is precisely what the internet was created for.
Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
