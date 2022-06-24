ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates option Jerad Eickhoff to Triple-A, call up Austin Brice

By Nick Horwat
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCZaF_0gLHLbub00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) After just one game with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Jerad Eickhoff has been sent back to Triple-A Indianapolis.

It was announced by the Pirates that Eickhoff was designated for assignment and pitcher Austin Brice has been called up.

In Eikhoff’s only MLB appearance, he took a loss giving up 10 runs on four innings.

Brice has appeared in 140 career games at the MLB level and holds a career 5.17 ERA.

The Pirates signed Brice as a free agent prior to the star of the 2022 season and has played 24 games in Triple-A.

Through those 24 games, Brice holds a 3.04 ERA with 31 strikeouts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Phillies’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

As the MLB trade deadline is just around the corner, the Philadelphia Phillies already have an eye on bolstering their roster in anticipation of what may turn out to be tightly contested National League wild-card races. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Phillies plan to “seek” bullpen help ahead of this season’s […] The post Rumor: Phillies’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Cal Mitchell not in Pirates' Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mitchell is being replaced in right field by Bligh Madris versus Rays starter Corey Kluber. In 86 plate appearances this season, Mitchell has a .198 batting average with a .566 OPS, 2 home...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Saturday afternoon

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Christian Bethancourt versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 48 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .143 batting average with a .607...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Austin, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
FanSided

What the Cardinals know about Jack Flaherty’s shoulder issue

What the St. Louis Cardinals know about Jack Flaherty’s latest right shoulder issue: optimism it isn’t serious, but concern since it’s the same shoulder. Jack Flaherty leaving another start early would have been the St. Louis Cardinals worst nightmare. And on Sunday, it became reality as he exited after two innings due to right shoulder stiffness.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS New York

Alonso hits two HRs, Mets beat Marlins

MIAMI — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday.Alonso's home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso's NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multihomer game of his career"I hadn't seen him at all this year prior to (Friday) and I had a really difficult time picking up his release point," said Alonso, who struck out against Yacabonis in the series opener. "Thankfully, I took a lesson from (Friday's) at...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham in Padres' Saturday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Grisham is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Zach Eflin. Our models project Grisham for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerad Eickhoff
Person
Austin Brice
markerzone.com

BRIAN BURKE REPORTEDLY ON THE HOT SEAT IN PITTSBURGH

It hasn't even been two years since Brian Burke was hired as President of Hockey Operations with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but it appears his position may be in trouble already. According to Larry Brooks with the New York Post, not all is well between Burke and Penguins ownership. So we're...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Pirates aim to end 3-game skid, take on the Nationals

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-43, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (27-48, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD; Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-5, 4.46 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates enter the matchup against the Washington Nationals as losers of three straight games. Washington...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Pirates star outfielder a ‘potential fit’ to replace Gallo

The New York Yankees have a big decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in the outfield: whether or not they should replace Joey Gallo. Gallo has been awful this season as an offensive weapon, hitting a putrid .173 with nine homers and 18 RBIs over 207 plate appearances. Getting on base at a career-low 28.5% and slugging a measly .346, the Yankees shouldn’t have a problem deciding on Joey’s future with the team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#The Pittsburgh Pirates
numberfire.com

Oneil Cruz batting leadoff for Pirates Monday

The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Oneil Cruz as their starting shortstop for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Cruz is back in the lineup after a game off and will bat leadoff while playing shortstop. Diego Castillo will take a seat. Cruz has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests...
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy