Johnson County, IA

Here's where to see firework displays in Johnson County during the 4th of July weekend

By Paris Barraza, Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago

Among the ways 4th of July is celebrated, including spending time with loved ones or showing off your new grill, it almost always ends with fireworks.

If you live in Johnson County, use of fireworks in any unincorporated part of the county is illegal and requires a permit . Use of fireworks within an incorporated municipality, like Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty and more is dependent on the city's ordinance. Those three cities, along with Tiffin, University Heights, Oxford and Swisher all prohibit the use of fireworks.

So as you make your 4th of July weekend plans, here are four places that will host firework displays in Johnson County.

Iowa City

Fireworks will take place on July 2, the second day of Summer of the Arts’ Iowa City Jazz Festival . At 8 p.m., Grammy award-winning jazz singer Kurt Elling and the SuperBlue band will perform with guitarist Charlie Hinter. After their performance will be a firework display , so be sure to head out early as there will already be crowds due to the festival.

Bring your own chairs or blankets for the firework display.

When: July 2 after 9:30 p.m.

Where: The University of Iowa Pentacrest, 21 N. Clinton St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8t23_0gLHLVZ700

Coralville

Coralville’s annual 4thFest returns , a mult-day Independence Day celebration that culminates with a firework display on the 4th.

Be sure to bring blankets and lawn chairs for the show. If you can’t attend in person, there will be a live stream of the firework display on the 4thFest Facebook page.

When: July 4 at 9:45 p.m.

Where: S.T. Morrison Park at 808 Fifth St.

Oxford

Oxford is hosting an Independence Day eve firework display .

When: July 3 at dusk

Where: Creekside Park, Mill Street

Hills

Like Oxford, Hills will host a firework display ahead of July 4 on Sunday.

When: July 3 at dusk

Where: Hills City Park at 201 W. Main St.

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or (319) 519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Here's where to see firework displays in Johnson County during the 4th of July weekend

kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after harassing restaurant employee during Downtown Block Party

An Iowa City man was arrested during the Downtown Block Party Saturday night after allegedly harassing and threatening a restaurant employee. Arrest reports indicate the incident occurred at Aspen Leaf on South Dubuque Street at around 6:45pm. Police on foot patrol were approached by the owner who told them that 28-year-old Dequan Miles of South Dodge Street was harassing and threatening one of his staff. The officers spoke with the employee, who was shaking. She told them that Miles got very close to her and threatened to strangle her because she would not give him free food.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

No one injured in two Iowa City blazes

No one was injured in two weekend Iowa City fires, one of which destroyed a church, a news release says. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center (JECC) took an initial call about a structure fire at 4643 American Legion Road SE, Iowa City. The Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Marion on Friday afternoon

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in Marion that shut down a busy intersection Friday afternoon. Marion Police and Fire responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 100 and Munier Road around 4 pm. Marion PD says the initial...
MARION, IA
ourquadcities.com

Victim in Iowa grain silo collapse identified

YARMOUTH, Iowa — The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim in the grain silo collapse that happened Tuesday morning. Rickey Ryan Kammerer, 30, of Winfield, Iowa was found by search and rescue personnel amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo. Kammerer had passed away before the rescue crews recovered his body.
YARMOUTH, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Abortion-rights supporters protest in ‘Night of Rage’

Abortion-rights supporters protested in Iowa City for the second night in a row following the overturning of Roe v. Wade Friday morning. Over 200 protesters attended “Night of Rage.”. The night started with speakers on the Pentacrest, with numerous protesters expressing anger, fear, and sadness. Following the speakers, protesters...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after one person was shot. Officers responded to St. Luke’s Hospital for a person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound just after 9pm on Saturday. That person has been treated and released from the hospital. Officers located a potential...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of assaulting longtime girlfriend

An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting his longtime girlfriend. Police were called to the Harlocke Street apartment of 18-year-old Lorenzo Williams at around 8:30 Friday night on reports of a fight. Williams’ girlfriend allegedly told police that they got into a fight that turned physical, resulting in her being knocked to the ground. She stated that she was afraid Williams was going to kill her, and ran out of the apartment.
IOWA CITY, IA
