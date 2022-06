You know how it goes when you start a new job. You train, get your work quarters set up the way you want, and get an overall lay of the land before you start diving into your new place of employment. Many jobs also require that you wear a uniform. There are plenty of jobs here in Massachusetts that require employees to wear a uniform, whether it's food service, law enforcement, emergency response, cooking, and the list goes on and on.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO