Arrest made in interstate shooting that left firefighter dead in Colorado

Jeremy Rocha. Photo: Aurora Police Department.

According to the Aurora Police Department, an arrest has been made in a case that left a volunteer firefighter dead on I-70.

On the evening of June 18, Assistant Chief of the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department John Jaros was shot while driving his truck on I-70 with his wife and three children.

Several days later, in the early morning hours of June 23, Jeremy Rocha, 20, was arrested for the crime and charged with first degree murder and four counts of attempted first degree murder.

Authorities used witness reports and other evidence at the scene to identify Rocha as a suspect.

An initial report about the incident included the detail that two street racing sedans may have been involved in the shooting. This was not addressed in the announcement of the suspect's arrest.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

