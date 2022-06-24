ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Arrest made in interstate shooting that left firefighter dead in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fw8hK_0gLHKNmk00
Jeremy Rocha. Photo: Aurora Police Department.

According to the Aurora Police Department, an arrest has been made in a case that left a volunteer firefighter dead on I-70.

On the evening of June 18, Assistant Chief of the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department John Jaros was shot while driving his truck on I-70 with his wife and three children.

Several days later, in the early morning hours of June 23, Jeremy Rocha, 20, was arrested for the crime and charged with first degree murder and four counts of attempted first degree murder.

Authorities used witness reports and other evidence at the scene to identify Rocha as a suspect.

An initial report about the incident included the detail that two street racing sedans may have been involved in the shooting. This was not addressed in the announcement of the suspect's arrest.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Read more about this arrest here.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Gas station clerk describes truck theft & shooting in Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police say one man was shot at a gas station near 9th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Monday. Police say the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Investigators say a suspect tried to steal the victim’s vehicle when he was paying for gas. A second suspect in a separate vehicle later ran into the victim’s vehicle, police say. An employee at the gas station was cashing out the owner of a red pickup before he darted outside. The employee says she saw a woman driving away in his truck. (credit: CBS) The truck’s owner tried to stop...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

EPSO seek to identify Loaf & Jug armed robbery suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two armed robbery suspects. EPSO said the crime occurred at around 5 a.m. June 23 at the Loaf & Jug at 6695 Galley Road. EPSO said they hope the logos on the suspects’ sweatshirts are distinctive enough that […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 shot in Commerce City

Update, 8:05 a.m. Commerce City police detectives identified Hugo Alonso Santillana, 19, as the suspect who shot three people in front of a residence in the 15600 block of East 98th Place. Santillana was located and arrested without incident and booked into the Adam County Detention Facility for: assault in the first degree (three counts). An investigation is underway by the Commerce City Police Department after three people were shot...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Glen Haven, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Glen Haven, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Alan ‘Haley’ Mill Held On $1 Million Bond After Alleged Hit-And-Run Of Cyclists

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – The suspect driver wanted in a collision with two cyclists on Highway 40 earlier this month remains in custody on a $1 million cash bond. Alan “Haley” Mill, 38, was arrested last week after a Medina Alert. Alan ‘Haley’ Mill (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) Mill is facing several charges including first-degree aggravated assault with a weapon, hit-and-run serious bodily injury and a parole violation. A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed for CBS4 that Mill is the registered owner of the gray Ford Escape which injured the cyclists west of Denver, one of them, a woman, critically on June...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Teen hospitalized after shooting in Aurora

A shooting on Sunday in Aurora sent a teenager to the hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department. The shooting happened near 14th Avenue and Moline Street during an altercation, police said. The teen was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening. As of...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
The Denver Gazette

3 separate shootings leaves 3 injured in Denver

Three people were shot in separate incidents across Denver on Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department. The first shooting happened in the 1900 block of East 47th Avenue in the city's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital. Police had not...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Jury selection underway in double-murder of Greeley musician, woman

Jury selection is underway in connection with a high-profile double murder in Weld County. Kevin Eastman is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Heather Frank, and Scott Sessions, a well-known Greeley-based trumpet player in 2020.The Greeley Tribune reports Eastman is accused of slashing Sessions’ throat at a home in Greeley and then dumping his body in Pingree Park in Larimer County, where he tried to burn it. He’s accused fatally shooting Frank and leaving her body in a pile of wood on a rural property where he was employed in Weld County. The case has seen multiple delays due to COVID-19 along with two competency evaluations ordered for Eastman. He was declared competent to stand trial in March. Trial is expected to last a month. For more background on the case, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Esequil Gomez & Demi Maestas Considered Armed & Dangerous Following Numerous Alleged Burglaries

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police want to find two suspect they consider armed and dangerous. Police say both Esequiel Gomez and Demi Maestas committed a series of commercial burglaries and vehicle thefts over the course of the last several months all across the Denver metro area. Both Gomez, 32, and Maestas, 29, are suspected to be part of a group accused of stealing cars to ram them into businesses in the middle of the night. Esequil Gomez (left) and Demi Maestas (right) (credit: Commerce City Police) Police say both suspects have been seen with firearms during the burglaries in Commerce City,...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At 6th, Federal In Denver; No Arrests Made

(CBS4) — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at the intersection with 6th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Denver on Thursday night. According to the DPD tweet, officers responded to the area of the shooting and eventually confirmed two victims were connected. The victim who was killed died at the scene, while the other gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their health status was unknown overnight. People in a vehicle that wasn’t involved in the shooting was hit by the car of one of the victim’s who was shot. No one in the bystander car was seriously hurt. There were no arrests made during the response to the shooting. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867(STOP). UPDATE: 2/2 do not have serious injuries. The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the medical examiner’s office. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867(STOP) — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 24, 2022
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Kitchen Fire Rips Through Dozens Restaurant

DENVER (CBS4)– A fire that started in the kitchen of the popular Denver restaurant Dozens quickly spread on Saturday night. Firefighters rushed to the restaurant at 236 W. 13th Ave. on Saturday evening. (credit: CBS) When crews arrived, they found smoke rising from the building. Firefighters believe the fire started in the kitchen and found its way to the second floor. (credit: Denver Fire) Fire damage from inside the building is extensive. The owners of the restaurant for the past 16 years, told CBS4 that they are concerned for their employees. “Sometimes the hard points in life are the biggest moments… everybody’s always dreaming about the future but life is today,” said Dozens co-owner John England. “This, unfortunately, is part of ours now, but we have a great crew and hopefully, we’ve got good insurance.” (credit: Denver Fire) The business has been at that location for three decades. No one was injured in the fire.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy