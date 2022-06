Tiny homes in San Jose are being hailed as a fix to a growing homelessness crisis. But two policymakers are saying the sites in their districts won’t work. The City Council this week voted 8-2 to approve a plan that would add 400 transitional homes, as the region’s housing crisis continues to push more people... The post Tiny homes are coming, whether San Jose lawmakers like it or not appeared first on San José Spotlight.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO