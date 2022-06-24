ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress sends Biden historic gun safety legislation, with GOP support

By Ariana Figueroa
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXUQt_0gLHJa6I00

A memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, following the mass shooting on February 14, 2018, in Parkland. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

WASHINGTON — Congress on Friday cleared the most comprehensive federal gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, a bipartisan package that will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

In a 65-33 vote , the bill , comprising eight provisions, passed the U.S. Senate late Thursday. The House on Friday joined, approving the Senate’s bill 234-193 , with 14 Republicans joining all Democrats.

Maria Elvira Salazar was the only Florida Republican House member to vote for the bill. All of the state’s Democratic representatives were “yea” votes.

“We did something exceptional in the Senate,” Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, the lead negotiator on the gun control legislation, said on Twitter .

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a press conference ahead of Friday’s vote that while the bill does not have everything that Democrats had hoped for, it’s a start for more gun control.

“Let us not judge the legislation for what it does not do, but for what it does,” she said.

Red flag laws

The bill would provide $750 million for states to enact “red flag laws,” which allow the courts to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual who is a threat to themselves or others, among other provisions.

In a written statement, Biden said that he was proud of the legislation Congress passed.

“Kids in schools and communities will be safer because of it,” he said.

Senate Republicans who voted for the bill included Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, and Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Mass shootings

A group of 20 bipartisan senators worked to pass legislation on gun control after the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

In Buffalo, a white supremacist targeted a Black neighborhood and killed 10 Black people in a grocery store. And in Uvalde, 19 children and two teachers were murdered, making it the second-deadliest mass shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012.

“Families in Uvalde and Buffalo — and too many tragic shootings before — have demanded action,” Biden said late Thursday. “And tonight, we acted.”

There have been 281 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive , an independent data collection organization that defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people have been shot or killed.

The congressional bill, known as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, would also provide $11 billion in mental health services for schools and families and curb the illegal trafficking of guns known as straw purchases, in which a buyer can acquire a gun for someone else.

Rep. Lucy McBath, Georgia Democrat and gun safety advocate, said that the passage of this bill is just the beginning of Congress’ fight for gun safety. Her son, Jordan, was murdered, and McBath has championed red flag laws.

“This gives us hope,” she said of the bill. “This bill does not answer all of our prayers, but this is hope.”

The last time Congress passed major gun legislation was in 1994, when then-President Bill Clinton signed a ban on assault weapons that spanned 10 years. Congress did not renew the ban when it expired.

Court decision

The passage of the bill also follows a recent Supreme Court decision that went in the opposite direction, striking down a concealed carry law in New York and expanding Second Amendment rights.

A major sticking point as lawmakers debated the Senate bill was the closing of the “boyfriend” loophole. The legislation includes a five-year period during which those who are convicted of committing an assault against a romantic partner must wait to obtain a firearm. If they commit no other offenses, then those persons will be removed from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, said on the Senate floor Thursday said that his sons have to routinely practice school shooter drills.

“That type of experience has become all too common in our country,” he said. “It’s appalling and it’s unacceptable.”

Heinrich, who added that he is a gun owner himself, said that commonsense gun laws will help curb gun violence not only in his own state, but across the country.

The bill would require those under 21 who want to purchase a firearm to undergo a background check that takes into account a review of juvenile and mental health records.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, and part of the bipartisan group, said that the provision on red flag laws will give family members a tool to temporary remove a weapon from someone who could harm themselves. Stabenow said that the red flag laws and mental health provisions will help save lives, as a large portion of firearm deaths are due to suicide.

“It really is transformative,” Stabenow said of the funding for mental health services.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who backed the measure, said on the Senate floor Thursday that he felt the bill “makes our country safer without making it any less free.”

Blunt, a member of the bipartisan group, said that the one thing these “mass shootings have in common is a perpetrator that has mental health problems.”

He reiterated that those with mental health problems are not dangerous.

“Mental health is a health issue, and we should treat it as a health issue,” he said.

Blunt said the mental health funding that the bill provides will help those who are in crisis and could potentially harm themselves or others.

Sen. John Hickenlooper said on the Senate floor that mass shootings have become a uniquely American experience, growing since the Columbine school shooting in his state in 1999.

He said a movie theater shooting in 2012 in Aurora, Colo., where he visited the scene as governor, “still haunts me.”

The nine Senate Democrats and one independent in the bipartisan group that came up with the bill are Murphy, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Chris Coons of Delaware, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Angus King of Maine, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and Stabenow.

The 10 Senate Republicans in the bipartisan group are John Cornyn of Texas, Tillis, Blunt, Burr, Cassidy, Collins, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina,  Portman, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Toomey.

The post Congress sends Biden historic gun safety legislation, with GOP support appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

FL governor vetoes alimony overhaul, marking its third failure in a decade of reform efforts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed an alimony overhaul bill that was sponsored by the state chairman of his political party and opposed by the National Organization for Women, the Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, and other critics. It was the third strike in a decade for groups of ex-spouses seeking to […] The post FL governor vetoes alimony overhaul, marking its third failure in a decade of reform efforts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ag Commissioner Fried urges Feds to ‘closely monitor’ Florida’s election process

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is urging federal officials to “closely monitor” the state’s election process, claiming that the DeSantis administration and the GOP-led Legislature have been implementing “deliberate attempts to circumvent or override democratic norms,” according to a Monday letter to the U.S. Department of Justice. Fried, an attorney and an elected Cabinet official, […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried urges Feds to ‘closely monitor’ Florida’s election process appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Voters ‘have the final word’ in protecting abortion rights, Biden says

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden on Friday, “a sad day for the country,” called for Congress to pass laws protecting abortion rights and for voters to elect pro-rights candidates after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion. Biden pledged to fight for policies that protect abortion access, including interstate travel and access to federally approved medications. […] The post Voters ‘have the final word’ in protecting abortion rights, Biden says appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lucy Mcbath
CBS News

Noem defends no exception for rape, incest in South Dakota trigger law: No reason for "another tragedy" to occur

Washington — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Sunday defended her state's abortion trigger law that took effect after the Supreme Court's decision to strip away the constitutional right to an abortion. She said in an interview with "Face the Nation" that in the cases of rape or incest, she does not believe one tragedy is "a reason to have another tragedy occur."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

OB/GYNs are rethinking their careers after Roe v. Wade decision, signaling that the doctor shortage may get even worse

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Dana Rector, a third-year medical student at Oakland University in Michigan, wants to become an ob/gyn. To do so, she’ll need to apply to and complete a residency program in the specialty, a process that’s more complicated now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Gun Safety#Guns#Us Senate#Gop#The U S Senate#Republicans#Democrats#Republican House#Democratic
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Florida Phoenix

White House says Gov. DeSantis has reversed course, now ordering COVID vaccines for kids under 5

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday was still refusing to order COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government, for the country’s youngest children. But by Friday, the governor had “reversed course and is now ordering vaccines,” according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “We are encouraged that after repeated failures by Governor DeSantis to order COVID-19 […] The post White House says Gov. DeSantis has reversed course, now ordering COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

State Sen. Taddeo endorses Charlie Crist for governor; Fried lays out 19-point policy platform

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With just 10 weeks before the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial primary, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist formally filed qualifying paperwork, and also got an endorsement from State Sen. Annette Taddeo. Meanwhile, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, also in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, recently released a campaign platform outlining 19 areas she plans to tackle if elected governor. The […] The post State Sen. Taddeo endorses Charlie Crist for governor; Fried lays out 19-point policy platform appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Jan. 6 panel says Trump, far-right groups responsible for insurrection

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A widely anticipated hearing Thursday by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol alleged two groups supporting then-President Donald Trump planned the riot to stop the transfer of presidential power — while Trump tacitly endorsed the insurrection and was indifferent to calls to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence. […] The post Jan. 6 panel says Trump, far-right groups responsible for insurrection appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Florida Phoenix

Congress roiled by U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking abortion rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republicans in Congress were jubilant at the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning decades of precedent to revoke a constitutional right to an abortion. Democrats were equally despondent about what they called an extremist decision that revoked a long-held right and represented an attack on women’s autonomy. The party-line reaction hints at how lawmakers will approach […] The post Congress roiled by U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking abortion rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is set to approve a sweeping bill in the coming days steered by the bipartisan duo of Montana’s Jon Tester and Kansas’ Jerry Moran that would expand health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas — though a few final details linger. Democrats and Republicans on Capitol […] The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MONTANA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis on Jan. 6 panel: ‘Why are they constantly beating this dead horse?’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday dismissed the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee’s revelations about Donald Trump’s role in attempting to subvert the 2020 presidential election as an attempt to divert the public from inflation and other problems. In public hearings that began last week, the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on […] The post DeSantis on Jan. 6 panel: ‘Why are they constantly beating this dead horse?’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate moves forward on gun safety legislation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Senate is poised to pass a bipartisan bill later this week that could become the most comprehensive federal gun safety legislation in years, including billions in new mental health funding. Senators on a procedural vote late Tuesday agreed 64-34 to start debate on the gun control bill, which would also have to be passed by […] The post U.S. Senate moves forward on gun safety legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
BUFFALO, NY
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy