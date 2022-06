BOSTON (WHDH) - A civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family of Shayne Stilphen for his wrongful death while in custody of the Boston Police Department. Stilphen suffered an overdose while in police custody in July 2019, which the family alleges was preventable and that the officers failed to provide Stilphen with life-saving medical care until it was too late.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO