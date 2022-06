A massive last few days for second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and the 2023 Texas football recruiting class has culminated in one of the hottest streaks any program in the country has seen on the trail of late. Texas has landed seven commitments in the 2023 class since June 23. And that included a whopping five commitments just in the afternoon and night of June 26.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO