Arch Manning's Texas pick wasn't flashy because that's not 'his style,' Eli and Peyton say

When it comes to major Manning football commitments, it went a bit different every time.

Eli kept his commitment low-key when he announced he'd head to Ole Miss. Peyton ended up at a bar, an odd decision for an 18-year-old, to announce he'd be headed to Tennessee.

But Arch? Arch did it his own way, sending out his first-ever tweet. It had 6 words and a hashtag. Recruitment over, the top QB in 2023 is headed to Texas.

"I think Arch has been more under the radar. He kept things simple," Eli said from the annual Manning Passing Academy this week held at Nicholls State.

"People kind of expected a lot, but that’s not his style. I think he was just ready to be done with it. He said ‘hey, here’s where I’m going. Let’s end this thing.' ”

Arch's announcement came on Thursday, and drew some clear added attention to Thibodeaux this week, where Eli, Payton, Archie and Arch's dad Cooper were in attendance at the QB skills camp that saw another record turnout. Arch was in attendance, as were a who's who of QB counselors including LSU's Myles Brennan, Alabama's Bryce Young and now-Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson.

But Peyton also pointed to another key reason he appreciated the timing of his announcement, because it meant he wouldn't be spending his senior season paining over the decision. He could dedicate it to enjoying his final year at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, seeing what he could accomplish with his high school teammates and earning his diploma. The college craziness will always be there.

"I like these kids to visit different places and go see and get to meet people. You never know who you might end up working with down the road," Peyton said. "But I remember what a good feeling it was when I finally made that decision and I’m sure Arch has that same feeling."