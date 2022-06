HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson Street in Hubbard will soon have a second name to honor an Army veteran who was killed in action more than 54 years ago. Corporal Richard Choppa was the only person from Hubbard to be killed in action by hostile forces during the Vietnam War. He was just 22 years old at the time of his death.

