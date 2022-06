Whoopi Goldberg has warned US Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas about his interracial marriage and the cause and effect the court has set off with the decision to overturn Roe v Wade.On Friday (24 June), the court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe.“What’s next? Clarence Thomas is signaling they would like to get rid of contraception. Do you understand, sir? No, because you don’t have to use it,” Goldberg said on The View on Monday (27 June).“We were...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 54 MINUTES AGO