BOIL WATER ADVISORY: City of Billings, Mo. issues advisory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
NOTE: 1 p.m. Sunday, Liberty crews are currently working to safely restore power to more than 2,800 customers in Joplin, Missouri. UPDATE: Liberty Utilities Central states, “The outage was caused by a fallen tree. Our line crews have isolated the area and are working to ensure there are no other issues. Most customers should have their power restored soon. Some...
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Branson business owner shared the scary moment when a car smashed through the front of his shop. The crash happened on June 21. Investigators say the driver of the car was having a medical emergency at the time of the crash. Data Bytes owner, Larry...
Three area residents were injured in separate accidents in Missouri Sunday. A woman from Fox in Stone County, 40-year-old Pamela Hicks, and a 79-year-old man from Fulton County, Jessie Guffey, were hurt in a crash in Howell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Hicks was seriously injured and taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains while Guffey sustained minor injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission recently approved a $5.2 million proposal to upgrade the Springfield-Greene County Emergency Communications Trunked Radio System. The Trunked Radio System (TRS) is used by several area law enforcement agencies, fire departments, EMS, and other entities (City Utilities, Greene Co. Highway Department, Springfield...
LEBANON, Mo. – A 25-year-old Springfield woman was killed Sunday morning in a two-car crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol says Baylee Smith struck the rear of a car on Highway 5 six miles north of Lebanon around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Lake […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died from a crash in Springfield on Saturday. Police identified the victim as Trenton Williamson, 22, of Springfield. Investigators say Williamson was northbound on Kissick Avenue from the Springfield Lake Dam. Police say he lost control and drove off the roadway into a ravine. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Storms that moved through areas north of I-44 early Sunday morning had strong to severe wind gusts that brought down trees and some power lines in the Ozarks. Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative reported outages Sunday morning, with more than 1,000 customers in Hickory County losing power. Between...
LANAGAN, Mo. (KSNF) — Part of a Southwest Missouri city has been without water for seven weeks. About 40 families have not had running water or sewage service since May 5 in the City of Lanagan after a flood took out the main water line. A public hearing meeting was held Thursday to discuss a […]
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Fourth of July is just around the corner and many celebrations around the Ozarks are starting. If you plan on setting off your own fireworks there’s a few things you should know. Within Springfield city limits, fireworks are not allowed. You cannot buy, sell or set them off. But there are a few smaller ones that you can light within Springfield city limits such as sparklers, smoke bombs and night crawlers. Violations could result in a citation and confiscation of your fireworks. In some cases, the city could fine you up to $500.
Douglas County, MO. – A two-vehicle accident that happened at 8:10PM on Saturday, June the 25th, has lead to the injury of 4 minors and 1 adult. A 1999 Dodge Dakota, driven by Elijah Nelson, 31 of Oldfield, MO, was traveling Eastbound on Highway T, two miles West of Goodhope. It was then that they had crossed the centerline and skidded into the path of vehicle two, a 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Haden Matthew, 32 of Ava, MO.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for breaking into two homes in north Springfield. And they say he set one of them on fire. John Pendergrass faces charges of burglary, animal abuse, resisting arrest, and stealing. The incident happened Saturday around 6 p.m. Investigators say officers responded to...
(KTTS News) — Police in Seymour have arrested a wanted man after a short pursuit. KY3 says Jordan Tinker, 25, had been on the run since nearly hitting a Taney County law enforcement officer, running from Christian County deputies, and fleeing a traffic stop in Stone County.
Nearly five years after a teen in Ozark County was killed, her mother will be standing trial for her murder. According to the Ozark County Times, Rebecca Ruud’s case will be heard in a bench trial before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden beginning Monday in Springfield. The trial is expected...
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with Rachel Tripp, community development specialist with Community Partnership of the Ozarks. Today’s discussion talks about the one-of-a-kind tool library resource available to residents of Greene County. With a membership, residents can reserve and check-out tools...
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Pregnancy Resource Centers around the U-S are getting threats following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, including one in Republic. Mary Jackson, the director of the Republic Pregnancy Resource Center, says they’ve assisted more than 10,000 women. She says they love to help women feel safe. They began to question their safety following the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department located a woman reported missing. Jessica E. Szymaszek, 35, disappeared on June 23. Police say they located her a few hours after an Endangered Person Advisory was issued. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council meets Monday at 6:30 p.m. And one of the items on the agenda is the adoption of the HOME Allocation Rescue plan. This grant money will help several organizations in Springfield combat homelessness. The grant is worth $3.8 million through the Department of Housing...
JOPLIN, Mo. – Friday afternoon just before 3 p.m. our friend Stephen Miller caught a “Huey” helicopter and “Cobra” heilicopter taking off from the Joplin Regional Airport. You have seen his images many places before, he is known as Reflections of Life Photography. Click to take a look. Thanks Stephen!
