Billings, MO

BOIL WATER ADVISORY: City of Billings, Mo. issues advisory

By KY3 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Billings, Mo. issued a boil water advisory...

Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
Three area residents injured in separate accidents

Three area residents were injured in separate accidents in Missouri Sunday. A woman from Fox in Stone County, 40-year-old Pamela Hicks, and a 79-year-old man from Fulton County, Jessie Guffey, were hurt in a crash in Howell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Hicks was seriously injured and taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains while Guffey sustained minor injuries.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office replacing 20-year-old radios as part of a $5 million emergency communications upgrade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission recently approved a $5.2 million proposal to upgrade the Springfield-Greene County Emergency Communications Trunked Radio System. The Trunked Radio System (TRS) is used by several area law enforcement agencies, fire departments, EMS, and other entities (City Utilities, Greene Co. Highway Department, Springfield...
Laclede County crash leads to one death Sunday

LEBANON, Mo. – A 25-year-old Springfield woman was killed Sunday morning in a two-car crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol says Baylee Smith struck the rear of a car on Highway 5 six miles north of Lebanon around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Lake […]
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died from a crash in Springfield on Saturday. Police identified the victim as Trenton Williamson, 22, of Springfield. Investigators say Williamson was northbound on Kissick Avenue from the Springfield Lake Dam. Police say he lost control and drove off the roadway into a ravine. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Storms Lead to Power Outages in the Northern Ozarks Early Sunday

Storms that moved through areas north of I-44 early Sunday morning had strong to severe wind gusts that brought down trees and some power lines in the Ozarks. Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative reported outages Sunday morning, with more than 1,000 customers in Hickory County losing power. Between...
4th of July Celebrations: Fireworks laws around the Ozarks

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Fourth of July is just around the corner and many celebrations around the Ozarks are starting. If you plan on setting off your own fireworks there’s a few things you should know. Within Springfield city limits, fireworks are not allowed. You cannot buy, sell or set them off. But there are a few smaller ones that you can light within Springfield city limits such as sparklers, smoke bombs and night crawlers. Violations could result in a citation and confiscation of your fireworks. In some cases, the city could fine you up to $500.
Two-Vehicle Accident Injures 4 Minors, 1 Adult

Douglas County, MO. – A two-vehicle accident that happened at 8:10PM on Saturday, June the 25th, has lead to the injury of 4 minors and 1 adult. A 1999 Dodge Dakota, driven by Elijah Nelson, 31 of Oldfield, MO, was traveling Eastbound on Highway T, two miles West of Goodhope. It was then that they had crossed the centerline and skidded into the path of vehicle two, a 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Haden Matthew, 32 of Ava, MO.
Man Wanted In Stone County Now In Custody

(KTTS News) — Police in Seymour have arrested a wanted man after a short pursuit. KY3 says Jordan Tinker, 25, had been on the run since nearly hitting a Taney County law enforcement officer, running from Christian County deputies, and fleeing a traffic stop in Stone County.
Murder trial for Ozark County woman to begin Monday

Nearly five years after a teen in Ozark County was killed, her mother will be standing trial for her murder. According to the Ozark County Times, Rebecca Ruud’s case will be heard in a bench trial before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden beginning Monday in Springfield. The trial is expected...
Republic, Mo. Pregnancy Resource Center says it is upping security following Roe v. Wade decision

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Pregnancy Resource Centers around the U-S are getting threats following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, including one in Republic. Mary Jackson, the director of the Republic Pregnancy Resource Center, says they’ve assisted more than 10,000 women. She says they love to help women feel safe. They began to question their safety following the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.
