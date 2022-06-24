ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiln, MS

Kiln man gets 30 months for COVID wire fraud

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XShjr_0gLHIGg500

GULFPORT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Kiln man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for COVID-related wire fraud.

According to court documents, Trevon Evans, 25, was arrested in Hancock County on August 3, 2020, in connection to two stolen cars. He had multiple identification cards in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Two sentenced in COVID unemployment fraud cases

An investigation found that Evans had convinced his elderly neighbors to give him their personal information so he could help them get COVID-related benefits. He used their information to apply for unemployment insurance under the Economic Security (CARES) Act in their names. More than $7,000 in benefits were sent to his home. He used the money at casinos along the Gulf Coast.

He pled guilty to the allegations against him on February 16, 2022 in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

Anyone with information about attempted fraud involving COVID can report it here or by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
mageenews.com

Kiln Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Kiln Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for COVID-Related Wire Fraud. Gulfport, Miss. – A Kiln man was sentenced to...
NOLA.com

Pearl River to raise police pay

Police officers in Pearl River are set to get a raise. At its meeting June 21, the Pearl River Town Council approved additional money in its 2022 budget to help boost the pay of officers and combat ongoing retention issues. An additional $47,200 was put into the police department’s salary...
PEARL RIVER, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man convinced elderly to give personal information which he used to steal COVID unemployment funds

A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for wire fraud related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, federal authorities said. Court documents show Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Trevon Evans, 25, of Kiln, on Aug. 3, 2020, in relation to two stolen vehicles and found him in possession of multiple identification cards with different names.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
County
Hancock County, MS
City
Kiln, MS
City
Money, MS
Gulfport, MS
Coronavirus
City
Gulfport, MS
Hancock County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Possible human remains found under home in Louisiana

AMITE CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana woman was arrested after possible human remains were discovered inside a home. The investigation started after the Amite City Police Department was alerted to the possibility of human remains located under a home on South Third St. Members of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department joined the Amite City […]
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
police1.com

Mississippi K-9 shot, killed by fleeing suspect, police say

PASCAGOULA, Miss. —A K9 officer was killed in the line of duty, Pascagoula Police Department announced on Facebook. The dog named Exo and his handler were tracking a suspect on Thursday in a wooded area in the Helena community of Jackson County when a man fired shots at the officer and hit the dog twice in the chest, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire Fraud#Covid#District Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Two sentenced in COVID unemployment fraud cases

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were sentenced after being found guilty of committing unemployment fraud through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawrence Scott Riley was found guilty of filing fraudulent unemployment benefit applications for two people in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). He was […]
WJTV 12

Man wanted for stealing car in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a car theft. Deputies said Malachi Rayborn is wanted for felony taking of a motor vehicle. Anyone with information about Rayborn can call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-7800 or submit an anonymous tip here.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Moss Point, MS – One Injured in Crash on US-90 at Orange Grove Rd

The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of US-90 at the intersection of Orange Grove Road and garnered an immediate response from both police and paramedics. The details of the collision have not been released although unconfirmed statements indicate that one victim was transported from the...
WJTV 12

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office receives body cameras

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office received a much needed upgrade when it comes to equipment. Thanks to a community funded project grant with Congress, new radios and body cameras will be delivered to the sheriff’s office. Leaders with the department said they are grateful after working with broken radios and […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NOLA.com

Real estate agent sentenced to 30 years for beating 60-year-old to death outside Pontchartrain Hotel

A Baton Rouge real estate agent was sentenced Monday to 30 years behind bars for the 2018 beating death of a 60-year-old man on St. Charles Avenue. During the six-day trial last month, both sides agreed that 29-year-old Garrett Ward drunkenly fought Arnold Jackson, administering kicks and punches that broke the older man's jaw and caused severe bleeding to his brain. Two weeks after the Jan. 6, 2018, incident in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue, Jackson died in the hospital from blunt force injuries, the New Orleans coroner said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Juveniles who stole guns from house arrested, deputies say

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two juveniles were arrested by Harrison County deputies after stealing multiple guns from a house in Saucier Wednesday, June 22. Police arrived at the house and were able to view the victim’s security camera footage, which showed two black males breaking into the home and stealing multiple rifles and handguns.
WJTV 12

Mississippi county to pay $2.75M in diabetic inmate’s death

LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi county has agreed to a $2.75 million settlement in a federal lawsuit for the wrongful death of an insulin-dependent inmate held in the county jail. William Joel Dixon, 28, died in his jail cell at the George County Regional Correctional Facility on Sept. 24, 2014, after seven days without […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

MHP investigating fatal accident in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pascagoula man was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday afternoon from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 90 in Jackson County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said an initial investigation found that a 2003 Altima driven by Brandon Drake Richards, 28, travelled across...
WDSU

Human remains found underneath a house in Amite

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish have found human remains underneath a vacant house near the corner of South Third and West Pine streets. Detectives say that during their investigation that they uncovered a floor that had recently been replaced and recovered the possible human remains. Joanna...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy