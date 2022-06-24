ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam's List: Pride, Elvis & ROOH

By Liam Mayclem
 3 days ago

COMEDY: HELLAGAY FUNNY FEST
Arun Banerjee will be bringing the funnies with fellow funny man Max Eddy
at the HellaGay Pride Comedy Festival w/ some of the Bay's top LGBTQ+ comics with credits like Cobbs, Punchline, SF Sketchfest, Portland Queer Comedy Festival and more. Showtime on Friday and Saturday is at 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. It's a 21+ event at Neck of the Woods in San Francisco. The venue has been extensively renovated with a new DJ booth and a full bar with summer cocktail specials. Giggles are guaranteed .

PARADE: SF PRIDE PARADE
The 52nd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade, one of the biggest in the world takes place Sunday . The theme is "Love Will Keep Us Together." The parade will start on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Market and Beale streets, close to BART's Embarcadero station. It will conclude at Market and 8th streets, near the Civic Center station. Hang around for the post-parade party at Civic Center featuring community heroes and performers with emcee Sister Roma.
Some tips: Bring water, wear sunscreen and sport your most comfy shoes. For a spot along the route get there early, very early. Happy Pride one and all.

MUSIC: LIZ PHAIR AT STERN GROVE
Liz Phair is a Grammy-nominated singer songwriter whose debut album, Exile In Guyville, is considered by music critics to be a landmark of indie rock. She has been a recording artist and touring performer for 25 years, paving the way for countless music artists. She brings her sonic perfection to the Stern Grove festival stage this Sunday at 2 p.m. I'll be your emcee with cohost Peaches Christ and warm up music by DJ Lady Ryan.

FILM: FRAMELINE FILM FEST
Enjoy films from around the Bay and around the world with LGBTQ+ stories at their core. Many films will be screened at the Castro Theatre. Happy 100th to the iconic Castro Theatre .

MOVIE: ELVIS
This latest movie on The King, " Elvis " focuses on the role of Colonel Parker (played by Tom Hanks). I wanted to love this Baz Lurhman biopic but struggled with my usual adoration of all things Baz. The musical sequences are stellar. The performance of Elvis' comeback special, specifically his rendition of "If I Can Dream" hits all the right notes. During the Vegas sequences, the costumes become ever more elaborate, the makeup ever more over the top with Elvis almost cartoonish in some ways. If you love Elvis, you will love this film. If you're not a fan already, I am not sure this flick will pull you toward fandom.

EAT HERE: ROOH
ROOH, which means "soul" in Hindi, certainly brings it and breaks all pre-conceived ideas about what an Indian restaurant should be. Chef Pujan takes a modernist approach with a tasting menu that surprises and delights.
The BBQ oysters with caviar and strawberries on dry ice were an instant show-stopper presenting the oysters through a river of fog in motion. They're fun and flavorful. Other standout dishes include Dari Puri (an instant explosion of creamy yogurt joy), Cauliflower Kadiwali (meaty veggie portion with lemon sour cream and peanut thecha), Tandori Octopus with uni malai curry (this dish had legs and flavors lingered after every delish bite), Compressed Melon Salad (heirloom tomato rasam, Serena peppers and ramps was the zesty, sweet burst of joy I had hoped for and perhaps my favorite dish). Be sure to order a cocktail or two, billed as "ayurvedic" cocktails that have healing powers. I went for a lychee martini, cured my ills for sure. The colorful booths are warm and inviting. The bar is a place you want to be for a casual experience. There is cozy parklet has seating aplenty. With Chef Pujan at the helm, ROOH creates a party on your palate experience with an adventurous, modern menu that hits all the right notes.

