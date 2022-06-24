ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks gaining momentum in pursuit of Jalen Brunson?

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGxdI_0gLHHua000
The Knicks are looking to acquire former Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13). Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks are “gaining major momentum” in their pursuit of Mavericks free agent guard Jalen Brunson, league sources tell Marc Stein (Substack link).

As Stein notes, the Knicks began shedding 2022-23 salary on draft night when they agreed to send Kemba Walker ($9.2M) to Detroit and moved off their first-round pick, removing a projected cap hold of $4.5M from next season’s books. They don’t have enough cap room yet to make Brunson a competitive offer, but there’s a growing belief they’ll be able to get there, Stein writes.

Sources tell Stein that the Knicks appearing to be preparing an offer in the range of $100M over four years for Brunson.

The Mavericks have long expressed confidence in their ability to re-sign Brunson, with president of basketball operations Nico Harrison repeating that refrain on draft night, telling reporters that the Knicks’ efforts to create cap room didn’t come as a surprise, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN (Twitter link).

“Until he tells us that he doesn’t want to be here, we’re optimistic,” Harrison said.

However, according to Stein, the Mavs believed at the end of the season that a four-year offer in the range of $85-88M would likely be enough to retain Brunson. That appears increasingly unlikely to be the case.

Dallas holds Brunson’s Bird rights and has the ability to offer any amount up to the maximum, plus a fifth year — the Knicks are limited to four years. But he’ll be an unrestricted free agent, so the Mavs won’t necessarily be able to retain him by matching or exceeding the Knicks’ offer.

Stein says there is a growing belief among some people close to the situation that Brunson is interested in making the move to New York, where his former agent Leon Rose runs the Knicks’ front office and his father Rick Brunson was recently hired as an assistant coach.

According to Stein, the opportunity to take on a “new challenge and broadened responsibility” with the Knicks may appeal to the younger Brunson. Stein cites sources who say there’s “growing fear” within the Mavs’ organization about the point guard’s flight risk.

Rose virtually never holds media sessions and would not be able to publicly discuss Brunson anyway, but it’s worth noting that he put out an official statement on Friday discussing the Knicks’ draft-night moves — the phrase “increased financial flexibility” earned a prominent place in that statement explaining the team’s strategy (Twitter link via Ian Begley of SNY.tv).

Comments / 1

Related
Hoops Rumors

John Wall, Rockets agree to byout

Wall’s agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports is meeting with Rockets GM Rafael Stone on Tuesday to complete the buyout, sources told Haynes. There had been momentum toward a buyout or trade after Wall picked up his $47.4M player option for the 2022-23 season last week. The size of Wall’s contract made it very difficult to find a suitable trade partner.
HOUSTON, TX
Hoops Rumors

Knicks trying to trade for Pistons' Jaden Ivey

The Pistons selected Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 pick, forming a potentially dynamic backcourt with last year’s top pick, Cade Cunningham. However, the Knicks didn’t give up on their pursuit of Ivey easily. They are trying to make a deal with Detroit to acquire the jet-quick point guard out of Purdue, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer and SNY TV’s Ian Begley.
DETROIT, MI
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits Kevin Durant Is Absolutely Right About Older Players Being Angry About Money Current NBA Players Make: "Do You Think I'm Happy Rudy Gobert Is Making 250?"

The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Brunson
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jalen Brunson
Hoops Rumors

Spurs, Hawks have reportedly discussed Dejounte Murray trade

The Spurs are listening to offers for Dejounte Murray, and the “most significant” overtures have come from the Hawks, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. Sources tell Fischer that San Antonio and Atlanta have been discussing a deal since the trade deadline that would send Murray to the Hawks in exchange for a package centered around John Collins. Fischer adds that the Spurs want a “Jrue Holiday-like” return for the All-Star guard, so Atlanta would have to include a few more assets.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks select Jaden Hardy after trade with Kings

The Kings traded the 37th overall pick to the Mavericks for two future second-round picks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted. Dallas selected the G League Ignite’s Jaden Hardy with that pick. The Mavericks traded two of their own picks in 2024 and 2028 to Sacramento, Marc Stein tweets. Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Espn#Unr
Hoops Rumors

Timberwolves sending Kendall Brown to Pacers

The Timberwolves have enjoyed a transactionally active 2022 draft thus far. Minnesota is now sending out the No. 48 pick, Baylor swingman Kendall Brown, to the Pacers, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). Brown was a Big 12 All-Freshman Team honoree during his single season for the Bears. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoops Rumors

Caleb Swanigan passes away at age 25

Former NBA forward Caleb Swanigan died on Monday night, according to an announcement from his alma mater of Purdue (Twitter link). Swanigan was 25 years old. Swanigan spent two seasons with the Boilermakers from 2015-17, enjoying a breakout season as a sophomore. He averaged 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 35 games in 2016/17, earning consensus first-team All-American honors and the Big Ten Player of the Year award.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Timberwolves trade Bryce McGowens to Hornets for Josh Minott

The Timberwolves are set to send Nebraska shooting guard Bryce McGowens, selected with the No. 40 pick in the 2022 draft, to the Hornets, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. In exchange, the Timberwolves will receive Memphis small forward Josh Minott, the No. 45 pick in this year’s draft, from Charlotte, as well as the 2023 second-rounder the Hornets acquired from the Knicks earlier in the draft, per Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hoops Rumors

Warriors move up to No. 44 and select Ryan Rollins

The Warriors acquired the No. 44 pick from the Hawks for the No. 51 pick and $2M in cash, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweets. They used it to select Toledo guard Ryan Rollins. Rollins averaged 18.9 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 3.6 APG for the Rockets of the Mid-American Conference. He’ll give Golden State a little more depth at the guard position and will likely spend a good chunk of his rookie season in the G League.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Timberwolves move three picks, select Wendell Moore at No. 26

The Rockets have re-routed the first-round pick they’re acquiring from the Mavericks in the Christian Wood deal to the Timberwolves, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweets. Duke guard Wendell Moore, who was chosen at No. 26, is thus headed to Minnesota. Dallas technically made the pick, since the Wood trade...
HOUSTON, TX
Hoops Rumors

Report: David Fizdale interviewing for front-office job with Jazz

David Fizdale is interviewing with the Jazz but not for their head coaching job. Fizdale is talking with Utah regarding a front office position, Ian Begley of SNY TV tweets. The former Grizzlies and Knicks head coach had previously been considered a candidate for Quin Snyder’s former job, in part due to his ties with minority Dwayne Wade stemming back to Fizdale’s days as a Miami assistant. However, he hasn't interviewed for that job and is not expected to.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

A 2022 offseason preview for the Miami Heat

Following a swift first-round playoff exit in 2021, the Miami Heat brought in a handful of hard-nosed players with championship experience, completing a sign-and-trade deal for Kyle Lowry, using most of their mid-level exception on P.J. Tucker and signing Markieff Morris to a minimum-salary contract. At the same time, Miami bet on young players like Gabe Vincent and Max Strus being ready for bigger roles after spending the 2020-21 season on two-way deals with the team.
MIAMI, FL
Hoops Rumors

Lakers hiring Chris Jent as top assistant coach

Chris Jent will join the Lakers‘ coaching staff as the top assistant to new head coach Darvin Ham, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Jent is a long-time NBA assistant who has been with the Hawks since the 2017-18 season. Wojnarowski notes that he built a strong relationship with Lakers star LeBron James while serving as an assistant in Cleveland from 2006-11. Ham worked with Jent under Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta in 2017-18 and spent the past week recruiting Jent to join his staff, according to Woj.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

A 2022 offseason preview for the Golden State Warriors

After injuries scuttled not just the Golden State Warriors‘ title hopes but their playoff aspirations in 2020 and 2021, it took a while for the team to get back to full strength in 2021-22. Klay Thompson missed the first third of the season, Draymond Green went down right around the time Thompson made his debut, and Stephen Curry got hurt one game after Green returned. Incredibly, the Warriors’ three veteran stars played just 11 minutes together during the regular season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Thunder acquire No. 11 from Knicks, select Ousmane Dieng

The Knicks selected French forward Ousmane Dieng with the No. 11 pick in tonight’s draft, but he won’t play for them. New York is trading Dieng to the Thunder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Oklahoma City is sending the Knicks multiple first-round picks in the deal, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Hoops Rumors

Report: Rockets to focus on backup center position when free agency begins

The Houston Rockets will target a backup center when free agency opens at the end of the month, writes Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle. The team is short on reliable big men after agreeing to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, and although Houston will receive Boban Marjanovic in the deal, the front office plans to explore other options on the free agent market.
HOUSTON, TX
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy