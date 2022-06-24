ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, NC

Budget time in the Roanoke-Chowan

By Holly Taylor
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON – With only a few minor adjustments from the initial presentation, the Northampton County Board of Commissioners approved their budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 (FY23) at their meeting here on June 20. County Manager Julian Phillips went over highlights of the budget before opening the floor for...

www.roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Comments / 0

deltanews.tv

Greenville council rescinds parks "suspension".

Greenville city leaders ended their so-called "suspension" of the entire Parks and Recreation Department of city government late Friday, as the city's parks commission accepted the resignation of Greenville Parks Director Corey Holmes. The move comes as Little League and other sports were set to get underway on Monday. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt Senior Prom taking place Saturday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Council on Aging will host their annual Senior Prom Saturday, June 25, from 11:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, for the first time since the start of the pandemic. 150 seniors are expected to attend the event per Council on Aging staff. The band...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Free Over the Counter medicine giveaway coming to Bethel on Saturday

A unique event is coming to Bethel on Saturday. Free Over the Counter medicine giveaway coming to …. New medical clinic to bring healthcare closer to …. smART Kinston City Project Foundation growing ‘creative …. Greenville man working to help those in Ukraine war …. OSDRA reaches out to...
BETHEL, NC
windsorweekly.com

Ricks: An example of perseverance in achieving lifetime goals

Chris Ricks is the dictionary definition of perseverance. A Camp Community College news release noted that Ricks, the current registrar at the college, has overcome obstacles and self-doubt to get where she is today. Her no-quit attitude is a shining example to all nontraditional students. The staff at Camp helped...
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
WITN

Three men get prison time for separate drug crimes in Eastern Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three North Carolina men have been sentenced to prison time for drug crimes committed in Eastern Carolina. Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas has announced that Shakeem Dolphin, 40, of Winterville, Antonio Lewis, 44, of New Bern, and Saul Hernandez, 37, of Snow Camp, were sentenced to prison. Here is how they were sentenced:
NEW BERN, NC
warrenrecord.com

Women’s fellowship ministry gathers

The Women’s Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, June 16. The ladies enjoyed prayer, good food and great fellowship. They celebrated the birthdays of four ladies with the birthday song, cake, cupcakes, and all the fun they could muster up. Pictured above are, from the left, first row: Cora Fogg, Ruby Downey 2, Brenda Waiters, Elder Sophia Jefferson, Diane Howell and the Rev. Dora Dorsey; second row: Maretha Williams, Margaret Alexander, Barbara Harris, Sebelia Banks, Rebecca Solomon, Paulette Durham, Vivian Joseph, Ruby Downey and Dr. Angela Powell; third row: Arvella Scott, Minister Mary Terry, Ann L. Jones, Anita Boyd, Patricia Russell, Linda Byrd and Minister Theresa Washington. Pictured below are birthday ladies, from the left: Barbara Harris, Ann L. Jones, Minister Theresa Washington and Ruby Downey.
SOUTH HILL, VA
WITN

One killed in Perquimans County vehicle crash

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal vehicle crash in Perquimans County. Emergency Services said that 911 got the call around 10:23 p.m. Friday for a wreck around the 900 block of Ocean Highway. Emergency responders arrived to find one person dead. We’re told...
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC woman sentenced to drug and firearms offenses, buying guns for gang members

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — A Rocky Mount woman was sentenced yesterday to 71 months in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl and conspiring to make false statements during the purchase of firearms. On February 10, 2022, Vernisha Suggs pled guilty to the charges. “We are not just...
WITN

SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for a Rocky Mount man was cancelled early Monday morning. A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for 72-year-old Robert Coppage. He is described as 5′ 11″ and 140 pounds with short, gray hair and green eyes. Police said...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Two teens charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teens have been arrested in Pitt County after a shooting last week endangered four people inside of a home. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says two 17-year-olds, whose names were not given, have been charged through juvenile petitions with four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and armed robbery.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two juveniles charged with attempted murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two juveniles have been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into a June 23 shooting. Both juveniles are being held at the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center. They’re both charged with four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and armed robbery. At about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Traffic stop leads to 2 drug-related arrests in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A routine traffic stop led to two arrests in Rocky Mount on Thursday, police said. The Rocky Mount Police Department Special Operations Division’s Traffic Unit conducted a traffic stop for illegal window tint in the 800 block of Starling Way that led to the discovery of multiple illegal drugs.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex. Greenville police said that Charles Highsmith has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police responded to Sterling Pointe Apartments around 6 p.m. and...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Nash sheriff's office: Wife arrested after shooting her husband, nearly killing him

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A 39-year-old woman from Nash County was arrested and charged after authorities say she shot her husband in the back. Regina Battle, from Rocky Mount, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. She was being held at the Nash County Detention Center without a bond at this time due to a 48-hour domestic hold. Her bond will be set on Sunday, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
NASH COUNTY, NC

