ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2022 BET Awards: Everything you need know

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pix6_0gLHHOm600

The 2022 BET Awards are set to go down this weekend as stars will be out in full force in Los Angeles.

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Black Icons ,
Music Awards Radio , Black Voices & Inspiration , Conscious Hip Hop , Women of Hip Hop , and more

The 2022 BET Awards will take place this Sunday, Jun 26 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will be hosted by award-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist, Taraji P. Henson , and is set to broadcast live on BET beginning at 8PM ET.

On the nominations side of things, Doja Cat leads the way with six total. Ari Lennox and Drake follow right behind in second place with four nominations each, while Baby Keem , Silk Sonic , Chlöe , Future , H.E.R. , Jazmine Sullivan , Kanye West , Kendrick Lamar , Lil Baby , Mary J. Blige , and Tems each received three nominations.

There’s also a stacked lineup of performers that’ll appear at the show including Babyface , Chance The Rapper , Chlöe, Doechii , Ella Mai , Fireboy DML , GIVĒON , Jack Harlow , Joey Bada$$ , Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin , Latto , Lizzo , Muni Long , and Roddy Ricch .

Additionally, Diddy is set to be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, which ”honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.”

Mary J. Blige, Jodeci , Nas , Lil’ Kim , Busta Rhymes , The Lox , Bryson Tiller , and Faith Evans and the Maverick City Choir will take part in a star-studded performance in tribute to Diddy.

Listen to the Audacy Awards Afterparty after the 2022 BET Awards

After the show wraps up, be sure to listen to the Audacy Awards Afterparty, as Poet and Princess Stormm break down all the biggest moments from Sunday night's 2022 BET Awards.

As you get ready for the big nights, be sure to check out Audacy’s stations dedicated to this year’s top nominated artists. Just hit play below and start listening today! https://go.audacy.com/s-listen-exclusive-stations-Doja-Cat-Radio"> Doja Cat Radio https://go.audacy.com/s-listen-exclusive-stations-Drake-Radio"> Drake Radio https://go.audacy.com/w-listen-live-futureradio"> Future Radio https://go.audacy.com/s-listen-exclusive-stations-Kendrick-Lamar-Radio"> Kendrick Lamar Radio
https://go.audacy.com/w-listen-live-kanyewestradio"> Kanye West Radio https://go.audacy.com/s-listen-exclusive-stations-Mary-J-Blige-Radio"> Mary J. Blige Radio

LISTEN on the Audacy App Sign up and follow Audacy Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Worst Dressed at BET Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The BET Awards is a celebration of Black culture and excellence, which makes the award show an all-out style event for the biggest names in Black entertainment. While the BET Awards red carpet is always graced with incredible fashion statements, not all the looks make the mark — at least when it comes to the critical eye of Twitter. While Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and Taraji P. Henson had some of the most-loved looks of the night, these show-stopping outfits weren’t enough to keep attention off some of the more polarizing looks of the night. From...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lil’ Kim Performs at BET Awards 2022 In Cutout Blazer, Sheer Tights & Sparkling Boots With Diddy

Click here to read the full article. Lil’ Kim knows how to light up a stage and she did just that while performing at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night. The “Jump Off” rapper skipped the red carpet, but made an appearance during a tribute to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who received the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual event. The set was a medley of songs in celebration of the trailblazer’s legacy with other musical acts including Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Busta Rhymes, Shyne and Jodeci also hit the stage. Lil’ Kim made a bold fashion...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
rolling out

Shaunie O’Neal remarries (photos)

Reality show maven Shaunie O’Neal has officially wed her beau in a remote island paradise. The former wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal got married to Pastor Keion Henderson in a super-glam tropical island wedding at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club in the eastern Caribbean. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Kanye
Person
Taraji P Henson
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Lizzo
Person
Blige
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Ella Mai
Person
Faith Evans
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Bryson Tiller
Person
Kirk Franklin
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mariah Carey Facing $20 Million Lawsuit Over “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey’s Diamond certified holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has her facing a $20 million lawsuit for copyright infringement. In a motion filed on Friday (June 3) in a New Orleans federal court, songwriter Andy Stone claims that Carey and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff created a “derivative” variation of his song without permission. Stone’s song bearing the same name but drastically different lyrics and instrumentation was released by Vince Vance and the Valiants in 1989—five years before Carey’s chart-topping single dominated the Christmas season. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone,...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Taraji P. Henson On Not Being Able To Turn Down Hosting This Year's BET Awards:'As Many Times As They Play Baby Boy?'

The Academy Award-nominated actress will host Sunday night's show airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Sunday night, Taraji P. Henson will return to host the 2022 BET Awards for the second year in a row. Taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles June 26, the annual award show has been dubbed “Culture’s biggest night,” and Henson couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#City Music#Actor#The Microsoft Theater#Future#H E R#Tems#Giv On
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Smiles While Wearing A White Crop Top 2 Weeks After Split From Michael B. Jordan: Photo

Freshly single Lori Harvey seemed to be ultra confident after her recent split from actor Michael B. Jordan. In some candid photos captured two weeks after her surprising breakup, the stunning model was seen sporting a cheeky smile on her face while she rocked an ultra cropped white tank top and trendy baggy camouflage cargo pants. She accessorized the look with some square black shades, silver hoop earrings, an assortment of bracelets, and a tiny printed purse slung over her shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Greg Mathis Jr. and His Boyfriend Are Taking a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Judge Mathis Uses "Jedi Mind Trick" to Keep Kids in L.A. Goodbye Washington D.C., and hello Los Angeles. After sharing his coming out story on Mathis Family Matters, Greg Mathis Jr. and his boyfriend Elliott Cooper are taking the next step in their relationship. On the June 26 episode of the E! reality series, the couple decided it was time to say goodbye Greg's parents, Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis, move out and find a place of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lizzo Shimmers in Gucci Feather-Trim Navy Gown on BET Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo updated classic old Hollywood glam for her latest red carpet appearance, wearing a gown reminiscent of a 1920s feather robe to the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. To attend the annual celebration of Black talent and culture, Lizzo — who was styled by Jason Rembert — wore a draped Gucci gown made of deep navy shimmer fabric trimmed in wispy black feathers. The dress featured a plunging neckline partially trimmed in black lace, which dove into a ruched sash-like midsection wrapped around the torso. Lizzo’s semi-sheer skirt featured a high...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

What Are NeNe Leakes's Kids Up to Now? Here's the Scoop

One of the most talked-about reality stars is Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes. Not only is she a reality TV star, but she’s also a television presenter, actress, author, fashion designer, businesswoman, and social media influencer. A lot of people are focused on her current relationship, as...
DRINKS
Audacy

Audacy

60K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy