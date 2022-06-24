2022 BET Awards: Everything you need know

The 2022 BET Awards are set to go down this weekend as stars will be out in full force in Los Angeles.

The 2022 BET Awards will take place this Sunday, Jun 26 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will be hosted by award-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist, Taraji P. Henson , and is set to broadcast live on BET beginning at 8PM ET.

On the nominations side of things, Doja Cat leads the way with six total. Ari Lennox and Drake follow right behind in second place with four nominations each, while Baby Keem , Silk Sonic , Chlöe , Future , H.E.R. , Jazmine Sullivan , Kanye West , Kendrick Lamar , Lil Baby , Mary J. Blige , and Tems each received three nominations.

There’s also a stacked lineup of performers that’ll appear at the show including Babyface , Chance The Rapper , Chlöe, Doechii , Ella Mai , Fireboy DML , GIVĒON , Jack Harlow , Joey Bada$$ , Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin , Latto , Lizzo , Muni Long , and Roddy Ricch .

Additionally, Diddy is set to be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, which ”honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.”

Mary J. Blige, Jodeci , Nas , Lil’ Kim , Busta Rhymes , The Lox , Bryson Tiller , and Faith Evans and the Maverick City Choir will take part in a star-studded performance in tribute to Diddy.

After the show wraps up, be sure to listen to the Audacy Awards Afterparty, as Poet and Princess Stormm break down all the biggest moments from Sunday night's 2022 BET Awards.

