Free summer meals for Chesterfield children

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools has released updated information on the locations and times free meals will be offered to children ages one through 18.

Chesterfield said that due to federal changes, this year’s summer meal program will look a bit different than usual:

Children must be present to receive meals, and meals must be eaten on site. Food cannot leave

the building

the building There will not be any curbside pickup sites

If you have questions, call Chesterfield Food and Nutrition Services at 804-743-3717

At the summer school sites, breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Thursday from June 27 through July 21, unless otherwise specified in the list below. Sites will be closed on Monday, July 4.

Children who are not attending summer school can check-in at the scheduled school’s front office. Meals are first come, first served.

Free summer meal sites, dates and times

People can also text “food” or “comida” to 304-304 for information about nearby meal sites. Additionally, the Chesterfield Food Bank distributes food: cfboc.org/getfood .

