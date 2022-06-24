ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Free summer meals for Chesterfield children

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WS0QX_0gLHHM0e00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools has released updated information on the locations and times free meals will be offered to children ages one through 18.

Chesterfield said that due to federal changes, this year’s summer meal program will look a bit different than usual:

  • Children must be present to receive meals, and meals must be eaten on site. Food cannot leave
    the building
  • There will not be any curbside pickup sites
  • If you have questions, call Chesterfield Food and Nutrition Services at 804-743-3717

At the summer school sites, breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Thursday from June 27 through July 21, unless otherwise specified in the list below. Sites will be closed on Monday, July 4.

Children who are not attending summer school can check-in at the scheduled school’s front office. Meals are first come, first served.

Chesterfield food bank ensuring no child goes hungry this summer

Free summer meal sites, dates and times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cy5tB_0gLHHM0e00

People can also text “food” or “comida” to 304-304 for information about nearby meal sites. Additionally, the Chesterfield Food Bank distributes food: cfboc.org/getfood .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLJX3_0gLHHM0e00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Adoptions at RACC $4 this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are considering adopting a new four-legged friend, this weekend might be the time to do it!. Richmond Animal Care and Control said its shelter is full. RACC will have $4 adoptions this weekend for the Fourth of July. The $4 adoptions will be Saturday,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Wienermobile coming to 4 Kroger stores in Richmond this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Wienermobile is making its way to the River City this week!. Starting June 29, the 27-foot-long vehicle will be at four Richmond Kroger stores. The Weinermobile will stop by these four Kroger locations:. June 29. 9351 Atlee Road Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116 from 11:00 a.m. to...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Chesterfield County, VA
Society
Chesterfield County, VA
Sports
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Nutrition#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
NBC12

Most Chesterfield courts closed through Tuesday

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Most Chesterfield County courts will be closed from Monday, June 27, and Tuesday, June 28. The Chesterfield Circuit Court, General District Court and Clerk’s offices will not reopen until Wednesday, June 29. The courts say the closure is due to a power outage and subsequent court order.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Hanover lunch lady inducted into Virginia’s Lunch Hall of Fame

HANOVER Co, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover school cafeteria manager Renee Jewel is getting some major recognition from No Kid Hungry Virginia and the county. Jewel, who works at Washington-Henry Elementary School, was recently inducted into Virginia’s School Lunch Hall of Fame. She says it’s an honor she never expected....
HANOVER, VA
Virginia Mercury

The Richmond Department of Veterans Affairs is scaling down its research on laboratory dogs

The Department of Veterans Affairs is about halfway through its congressionally mandated five-year plan to eliminate or reduce the use of canines, felines and non-human primates in biomedical research.  Two approved experiments, or protocols, on canines were still active in March at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Medical Center in Richmond, according to Freedom of Information […] The post The Richmond Department of Veterans Affairs is scaling down its research on laboratory dogs  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy