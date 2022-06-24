ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden vows to protect access to abortion pills, contraception and travel

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Joseph Choi
( The Hill ) – President Biden on Friday vowed to protect access to abortion pills and contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

In remarks from the White House, Biden lambasted the decision as a “tragic error” carried out by an “extremist,” conservative-controlled Supreme Court.

“It’s a sad day for the country in my view, but it doesn’t mean the fight’s over,” he said, calling for Congress to codify the abortion protections that were guaranteed through Roe v. Wade through federal laws.

Biden says court leading nation down ‘extreme’ path

As for the White House, Biden vowed that his administration would protect women’s access to medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration, including both contraceptives and oral abortifacients such as mifepristone.

“My administration will also protect a woman’s access to medications that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the FDA. Like contraception which is essential for preventative health care [and] mifepristone, which the FDA approved 20 years ago to safely end early pregnancies and is commonly used to treat miscarriages,” the president said.

“Some states are saying that they’ll try to ban or severely restrict access to these medications. But extremist governors and state legislatures are looking to block the mail or search a person’s medicine cabinet or control a woman’s actions by tracking data on her apps she uses,” said Biden. “[They] are wrong and extreme and out-of-touch of the majority of Americans.”

Biden said he was directing the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure that such medications would be available to the “fullest extent possible,” without specifying what measures the department would be taking.

UK prime minister: Roe decision will have impact ‘around the world’

He also vowed that his administration would defend the “bedrock right” of a woman living in a state where abortions are now outlawed to travel to another state where it is available and terminate her pregnancy.

“If any state or local official, high or low, tries to interfere with a woman exercising her basic right to travel, I will do everything in my power to fight that deeply un-American attack,” said Biden.

YourErie

Erie pro-choice group protests abortion ruling

The ripple effect of the historic Supreme Court decision is being felt right here in Erie as emotions are running high. This evening, nearly 100 protesters rallied at Griswold Park and marched to Perry Square. Brian Wilk covered the rally, and was live in the control room with more. The protesters were chanting and holding […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local advocates from both sides weigh in on abortion ruling

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the right to ban abortions back to the states.   Friday’s announcement has people on both sides of the issue speaking out. Briaunna Malone was live in the newsroom with local reaction, and what this decision means for Pennsylvania. Advocates that are pro-life and pro-choice are commenting […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

NY residents react to Supreme Court decision on concealed firearms

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s century-old restriction on concealed firearms. The majority of justices sided with gun rights advocates that the state’s “proper cause” requirement to obtain a concealed carry license violates the constitution. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, and two individual gun owners, are challenging the century-old New […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

