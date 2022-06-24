ECU cross country: Distance runners competing at USATF national event

East Carolina rising sophomore distance runners Jack Dingman and Madeline Hill are competing at the United States Track and Field U20 Championships this week at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

The event features the top under-20 athletes in the nation and serves as the selection event for the World Athletics U20 Championships in August.

Hill took part in the 3,000-meter on Thursday and will run the 5,000 at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. Dingman will run the 1,500-meter race at 8:03 p.m. on Saturday.

“This will be a great experience for Madeline and Jack,” ECU cross country head coach Josey Weaver said. “It’s considered a very successful year when you’re still racing in the month of June. Madeline and Jack have been nothing but outstanding for us in their freshman year. They have earned the right to go line up and compete against the very best in the country at their age. I am very excited to watch how they both grow and develop over the next three years.”

In one season at ECU, the duo has combined to set six program top-10 event records. Hill also placed fifth in the 10,000-meter run at the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships while Dingman helped the distance medley relay squad to a fourth-place result at the AAC Indoor Championships.

— ECU Media Relations