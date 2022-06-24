ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

ECU cross country: Distance runners competing at USATF national event

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

East Carolina rising sophomore distance runners Jack Dingman and Madeline Hill are competing at the United States Track and Field U20 Championships this week at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

The event features the top under-20 athletes in the nation and serves as the selection event for the World Athletics U20 Championships in August.

Hill took part in the 3,000-meter on Thursday and will run the 5,000 at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. Dingman will run the 1,500-meter race at 8:03 p.m. on Saturday.

“This will be a great experience for Madeline and Jack,” ECU cross country head coach Josey Weaver said. “It’s considered a very successful year when you’re still racing in the month of June. Madeline and Jack have been nothing but outstanding for us in their freshman year. They have earned the right to go line up and compete against the very best in the country at their age. I am very excited to watch how they both grow and develop over the next three years.”

In one season at ECU, the duo has combined to set six program top-10 event records. Hill also placed fifth in the 10,000-meter run at the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships while Dingman helped the distance medley relay squad to a fourth-place result at the AAC Indoor Championships.

— ECU Media Relations

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usatf#Track And Field#Ecu#Athletics#Usatf National Event#Ecu Media Relations
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
550
Followers
902
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy