Yonkers Man Sentenced For Firing AK-47 At Food Delivery Driver

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
The AK-47 and ammunition. Photo Credit: Westchester County DA Office

A Westchester County man has been sentenced to five years in prison for firing an AK-47 at a food delivery driver last year.

Perry Foy, age 38, of Yonkers, was sentenced on Friday, June 24, for firing numerous times at a pizza delivery driver whom he did not know.

“There will be zero tolerance for terrorizing communities with dangerous weapons like AK-47s,” Westchester County DA Miriam Rocah said. “As I outlined in my recent Gun Safety Plan, our top priority is getting illegal guns off our streets with a promise that my office will vigorously prosecute those who commit gun crimes."

On Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, around 1 a.m., Foy shot an AK-47 rifle several times at a man getting out of his car to deliver pizza to an apartment on South Waverly Street in Yonkers, the DA's Office said.

The victim, who was a stranger to Foy, was physically unharmed but his car was struck many times, officials said.

Yonkers Police arrested Foy shortly after the incident and seized the rifle, along with two magazines containing a total of 60 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Foy was sentenced to five years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision, after pleading guilty to attempted assault.

