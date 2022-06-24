ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vern Buchanan votes against gun bill despite past support for stronger gun restrictions

By Zac Anderson, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan voted against a bipartisan gun bill Friday despite having backed a more significant gun control measure just three years ago.

Buchan, R-Longboat Key, voted in favor of a universal background check bill in 2019. That measure, H.R. 8, would have expanded background checks to include gun sales over the Internet and at gun shows.

H.R. 8 cleared the House but not the Senate.

Earlier:Vern Buchanan joins with Democrats to pass gun background check bill

By the way:Who is running for local, state and federal offices in the Sarasota-Manatee area?

Lawmakers returned to the gun debate this year after 19 children and two teachers were murdered in a school shooting in Texas.

Republican negotiators in the Senate nixed the idea of broadly expanding background checks in the latest bill, although it does enhance background checks for younger guy buyers.

The bill also prohibits more domestic-violence offenders from purchasing guns and provides funding for states to enact "red flag" laws that allow guns to be seized from troubled individuals. And it increases funding for mental health programs.

The legislation was supported by 15 Republicans in the Senate and 14 in the House. Only one Florida Republican, U.S. Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Miami, backed the legislation.

“The Second Amendment is one of the most fundamental and essential rights we have as Americans," Buchanan said in a statement after Friday's vote. "I voted against the Senate gun control bill because it infringed upon law-abiding Americans’ Constitutional right to keep and bear arms and failed to provide explicit due process protections under the Fifth Amendment. Instead of restricting gun rights, the Senate bill should have focused exclusively on school security, better police training and mental health.”

Buchanan's previous vote in favor of universal background checks came as he was facing pressure from the left. A pair of well-funded Democrats challenged him in 2018 and 2020.

Now Buchanan is facing pressure from the right. Sarasota Republican Martin Hyde is challenging Buchanan in the primary and has been highlighting the congressman's vote in favor of H.R. 8.

Follow Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson on Twitter at @zacjanderson. He can be reached at zac.anderson@heraldtribune.com

