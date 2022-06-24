ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

People in 24 Florida cities are protesting the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision tonight. Here's where.

By C. A. Bridges, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overruled its landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade , returning the responsibility for the legality of the procedure to the states.

Republican lawmakers have plans to ban abortion in about half the country , while Democratic-led states are likely to reinforce abortion protections. In Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks with few exceptions, protests have been planned in multiple cities.

Where in Florida are the protests being held?

This list will be updated and is subject to change. There are multiple groups organizing protests, there may be more besides this list. Planned Parenthood has a list of tips to stay safe at abortion rights rallies .

BRADENTON: We Dissent rally Wednesday, July 13, 7 p.m., at Selby Five-Points Park, 1 Central Avenue.

CLEARWATER: Decision Day - Rapid Action hosted by Indivisible Action Tampa Bay Saturday, June 25, from 8-11 a.m. at 28960 US-19.

CLERMONT: We Won't Go Back rally Friday, June 24, 6 p.m. at Cagan Crossings Community Library. 16729 Cagan Oaks.

CRESTVIEW: We Won't Go Back rally Friday, June 24, 5 p.m. at the corner of 85 and Live Oak Church Road, CEFCO. 5353 S Ferdon Blvd.

DELRAY BEACH: We Won't Go Back rally Friday, June 24, 5 p.m. at Old School Square. 51 N. Swinton Ave.

FORT LAUDERDALE: There will be protests on Friday, June 24, at 6 p.m. at Esplanade Park . 400 SW 2nd Street, and on Wednesday, July 13, 2 p.m. at the Federal Courthouse. 299 Broward Blvd.

FORT MYERS: There are events coming in the area. The Bans Off Our Bodies rally is Friday, June 24, 6 p.m. in downtown Fort Myers.

GAINESVILLE: We Won't Go Back rally in Gainesville , Saturday, June 25, 2 p.m. outside the courthouse at 220 S. Main St. and the We Won't Go Back rally Friday, June 24, 6 p.m. at Old Lee County Court House, 2120 Main Street. Another protest is planned for Saturday, June 25, at 2 p.m. the Alachua County courthouse in downtown Gainesville. It will be held by the National Women's Liberation, Planned Parenthood and the local abortion rights coalition.

'A devastating ruling': Alachua County leaders react to Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade

INVERNESS: We Won't Go Back rally in Inverness , Friday, June 24, 5 p.m. at the Old Inverness Courthouse at 1 Courthouse Square.

JACKSONVILLE: We Won't Go Back rally in Jacksonville , Friday, June 24, 6 p.m. at the Duval County Courthouse, 501 W. Adams St. Jacksonville. The time of the rally was originally set to be 5 p.m. but was later changed to 6 p.m. due to a heat advisory, according to a Jax Action Committee tweet .

Call to action: Abortion-rights advocates plan rally at Jacksonville courthouse after Roe v. Wade overturned

KEY LARGO: We Won't Go Back rally , Friday, June 24, 5 p.m. at the Murray Nelson Bldg. 102050 Overseas Hwy.

KEY WEST: We Won't Go Back rally on Friday, June 24, 6 p.m., at Bayview Park. 1400 Truman Ave.

LAKELAND: We Won't Go Back rally in Lakeland Thursday, June 30, 5 p.m. starting at S Florida Ave. W Patterson Street and going to Pablo Ave.

MIAMI: We Won't Go Back rally on Friday, June 24, 5 p.m., meeting in front of Wynwood Parking Garage. 321 NW 26th St. The Our Rights Are Under Attack! protest will meet 6 p.m. Friday in front of the Torch of Friendship, 301 Biscayne Blvd.

MOUNT DORA: We Won't Go Back rally in Mount Dora , Friday, June 24, 6:30 p.m. at the Mount Dora City Hall, 510 N Baker St.

NAPLES: We Won't Go Back rally , Friday, June 24, 5 p.m. at the Collier County Courthouse, 3315 Tamiami Trail E. and Bans Off Our Bodies Friday, June 24, from 5-7 p.m., at 3315 Tamiami Trail E.

'Dangerous and chilling decision': Abortion decision means new fight by abortion-rights advocates in Southwest Florida

ORLANDO: There are multiple protests planned at City Hall at 400 S Orange Avenue, one at 6 p.m. Friday, June 24 , and another on Monday, June 27 at 6 p.m .

There's also a Protect Abortion in FL rally planned Friday, June 24, at 5 p.m. at the Renaissance Theater Company at 415 E. Princeton St.

PENSACOLA: Decision Day Action in Pensacola , Tuesday Aug. 2m 5 p.m. Florida Square, 602 N. Palafox.

Sickening. Joyful.: Just a few of the emotions in Pensacola following Roe v Wade ruling

SARASOTA: 12-hour Roe v. Wade protest denouncing Supreme Court ruling slated for Sarasota tonight . Local groups and reproductive freedom activists have organized a 12-hour-long protest in downtown Sarasota's Five Point Park beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and lasting until 12 a.m. Saturday.

ST. PETERSBURG: Democratic candidate for Governor Charlie Crist will be at the St. Pete Reproductive Freedom Rally Friday, June 24, at 5 p.m. at North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr NE.

TALLAHASSEE: Protest of Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade planned at Tallahassee Capitol

Several groups are planning a rally at 5 p.m. Friday, June 24, in Tallahassee to protest the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. The gathering will be at the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol, 400 S. Monroe St. It will be livestreamed at https://instagram.com/fsusds?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

TAMPA: We Won't Go Back rally in Tampa , Friday, June 24, 5 p.m. in North Straub Park. 400 Bayshore Dr NE St.

TARPON SPRINGS: There are two protests starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 24: One at 38590 US-19 S., the corner of Klosterman and US 19 , and one at St. Petersburg College - Tarpon Springs . 38590 US 19 S.

WEST PALM BEACH: We Won't Go Back rally, Friday, June 24, 5 p.m. SW corner of The Great Lawn at Clematis and Flagler. GPS address 100 N Clematis St, walk across the park.

'Tears flowing in our health center today: Anticipated Roe decision still shocks in Palm Beach County

C. A. Bridges is a Digital Producer for the USA TODAY Network, working with multiple newsrooms across Florida. Local journalists work hard to keep you informed about the things you care about, and you can support them by subscribing to your local news organization . Read more articles by Chris here and follow him on Twitter at @cabridges

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: People in 24 Florida cities are protesting the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision tonight. Here's where.

Florida girl52
3d ago

Abortion is up to the states! Several states will ban it but Florida as of July 1 bans abortion after 15 weeks. If you can't figure out by then if you want to have a baby or not than shame on you.

Santo Trufolo
3d ago

perhaps the people protesting should be more responsible about sex and contraception. TRY THAT!!!!

Michael555
3d ago

never was constitutional and very few States are actually banning abortions just putting on restrictions

