Richmond, VA

Additional Security at Capitol Square

Newsradio WRVA
 3 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Department of General Services has announced they are securing the Capitol Square as a result of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe. Protective fencing is going up in areas, although the square will remain open for the time being.

DGS says the Square will remain open unless they, Capitol Police, and other police agencies determine it is necessary to be closed. If it is closed, it will be posted online and on twitter.

The Square was closed for potential protests prior around President Joe Biden's inauguration.

