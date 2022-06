EUGENE, Ore. - Those going to the Oregon Country Fair can ride LTD for free to and from the fair. According to LTD, Oregon Country Fair staff will be on hand to verify that passengers have a ticket and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR COVID19 test. Fairgoers without a ticket or proof of vaccination or negative COVID test will not be allowed on the bus.

EUGENE, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO