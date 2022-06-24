ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Baby returned to California after mom is murdered in Mexico

By Salvador Rivera
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oqpkn_0gLHGFIQ00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — Personnel from Mexico’s immigration agency on Thursday turned over to U.S. authorities a 7-month-old baby girl whose mother was found dead in Tijuana.

Baby Valentine was wrapped in a pink blanket the whole time and calmly waited to be handed over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego.

A female Mexican customs agent held the baby in her arms during the entire ride to the border from a Tijuana shelter for children.

Valentine had been at the facility since last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFXyF_0gLHGFIQ00
An unidentified Mexican customs agent holds 7-month-old Valentine as the baby is about to be driven to the U.S.-Mexico border. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

On May 31, the remains of her mother, Raquel Sabean, were discovered inside a cooler in a car near the coast in Tijuana, just south of the border.

Immediately, an Amber Alert was launched in search of the baby girl.

Valentine was located in the care of a nanny in Rosarito Beach, about 25 miles south of the border.

Mexican police detained Tyler Adams, the baby’s father and Sabean’s partner, and questioned him about her death.

Due to a lack of evidence connecting Adams to the murder, officials said, he was released.

According to the FBI, Adams then made his way to the border and crossed into the U.S.

By the time federal agents realized Adams had an arrest warrant, it was too late.

Adams has been described as “a master of disguise,” and a “conman.”

The FBI says he has used no less than 16 aliases to move around and commit crimes.

He had been serving time after a fraud conviction in Hawaii.

Two years ago, he walked away from a work furlough program and vanished.

“At the end of the day, he is wanted in connection with a missing person presumed murdered in Mexico,” said the FBI last Friday. “He is to be considered dangerous.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g45hC_0gLHGFIQ00
Tyler Adams, picture taken by Mexican investigators. (Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Investigations)

Adams and Sabean met in San Diego and the two had been together for more than a year, said Sabean’s mother, who lives in Sacramento.

In April, Adams and Sabean reportedly moved south of the border to Baja California.

Mexican officials said the little girl has been turned over to her maternal grandparents.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

The FBI says Adams could be anywhere in Southern California or might have returned to Mexico.

“His hair color could be any color, he could’ve shaved his head and probably changed looks by now, we’re hoping with his facial features someone recognizes him.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Adams
Person
Amber Alert
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy