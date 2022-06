CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Animal Shelter is bursting at the seams with dozens upon dozens of cats. A phone call to animal control resulted in those cats being rescued from what’s being called extremely unlivable conditions. These cats were then taken from a rescue organization called Cat’s Paw Rescue South Carolina that was supposed to be helping them.

CHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO