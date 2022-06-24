EB I-69 business loop closed due to fatal crash

(CBD DETROIT) — Police say two people have died in a vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 696 in Oakland County. According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the crash at about 10:15 a.m. on westbound I-696 near I-275. A preliminary investigation revealed that a driver and passenger in a Buick LaCrosse were killed instantly when a 57-year-old driving a semi-truck couldn’t stop for traffic and rear-ended them. Three other vehicles were struck in a chain reaction. Two other drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Authorities say another vehicle, possibly, a semi-truck, may have also been...

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO