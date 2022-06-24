ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

EB I-69 business loop closed due to fatal crash

 3 days ago

A crash between an SUV and a motorized bike has claimed the life of a Port Huron man. According to the Port Huron Police...

Voice News

19-year-old killed in St. Clair County crash

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-car crash in Cottrellville Township that resulted in the death of the driver. The preliminary investigation showed the vehicle, a 2011 Ford Escape, was going southbound on McKinley Road at about 10:33 p.m. June 25 and lost control near Markel Road, officials from the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The vehicle rolled over, and the driver, a 19-year-old Clay Township man, was ejected from the vehicle.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: Man who died in crash was not wearing seatbelt

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 57-year-old Lapeer County man is dead after crashing into a tree Friday evening. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Livermore Road and English Road in Tuscola County. Michigan State Police troopers determined a 2001 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 57-year-old...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

68-year-old Paul Clish dead after a motorcycle crash in Oakland County (Springfield Township, MI)

68-year-old Paul Clish dead after a motorcycle crash in Oakland County (Springfield Township, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 68-year-old Paul Clish, from Walled Lake, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Friday in Oakland County. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 3:00 p.m. on Dixie Highway near Hutchinson Drive in Springfield Township [...]
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police: Intoxicated motorcyclist clocked at over 115 mph during chase

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a motorcyclist after a chase topping 100 mph was terminated in Tuscola County over the weekend. A deputy with the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office allegedly caught the 42-year-old New Haven man traveling at 103 mph near the intersection of M-46 and Kirk Road on Saturday.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan state trooper, pedestrian hospitalized after crash on I-75

DETROIT – A Michigan State Police trooper and a pedestrian have been hospitalized following a vehicle crash on I-75. The crash occurred late Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Dearborn Street. Investigators say a state trooper was responding to a report of a pedestrian on the...
CBS Detroit

2 Killed, 2 Injured In Crash On I-696 In Oakland County

(CBD DETROIT) — Police say two people have died in a vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 696 in Oakland County. According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the crash at about 10:15 a.m. on westbound I-696 near I-275. A preliminary investigation revealed that a driver and passenger in a Buick LaCrosse were killed instantly when a 57-year-old driving a semi-truck couldn’t stop for traffic and rear-ended them. Three other vehicles were struck in a chain reaction. Two other drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Authorities say another vehicle, possibly, a semi-truck, may have also been...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Speeding driver crashes into tree

WYANDOTTE — Speeding over the railroad tracks on westbound Emmons the afternoon of June 2 caused a 19-year-old Detroit man to lose control of his vehicle and cross into the eastbound lane before crashing into a tree. His car was badly damaged, and he had a head injury and...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman arrested after fleeing Detroit crash she caused

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman caused a head-on crash in Detroit then fled the scene Thursday morning. Police said the woman was traveling west on 7 Mile in a Jeep when she crossed the centerline and hit a Nissan before 6 a.m. Read more Detroit news here. A woman...
WTGS

Oxford shooting suspect may take the stand in parents' trial

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WEYI) — The parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter appeared in a motion hearing on Monday morning. Jennifer and James Crumbley both face four involuntary manslaughter counts tied to the Nov. 30 deadly shooting. Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 years old at the time...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Incompetent to stand trial, Ferndale armed robbery suspect sentenced to psych center

After examination by state psychiatrists, a man accused of armed robbery in Ferndale was found incompetent to stand trial and sentenced to a civil commitment at the state Center for Forensic Psychiatry. Jason Askew, 39, of Highland Park, will be held indefinitely at the forensic center in Saline. Under Thursday’s...
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspect After 25-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect connected to a fatal shooting in Detroit. The shooting happened on Monday, June 6, at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Mark Twain and Tyler. Police say the 25-year-old male victim was driving a red Dodge Durango, when the suspect, who was driving in a black SUV, fired shots, and fatally wounded the victim. If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information pertaining to this crime, contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

