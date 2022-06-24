Ohio cities won't be allowed to impose rent control under law signed by Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio cities will be blocked from imposing rent control measures on landlords under a bill signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday.

House Bill 430 started out as a natural gas line regulation measure but was amended to include a mechanism to preempt local rent control efforts. It was backed by landlords and bankers.

Rent control is government-enforced restrictions on how much landlords can charge.

In April, a group began circulating petitions to put an initiative on the ballot in Columbus that calls for rent control and licensing landlords. An official at the Ohio Municipal League said that is the only rent control effort underway in the state.

Housing: Group pursuing Columbus ballot issue to create rent controls, landlord registration

Ohio already prohibits cities and townships from adopting laws that regulate rental agreements.

The Ohio Constitution, adopted in 1912, grants municipalities "home rule" powers as long as local ordinances don’t conflict with the state’s general laws but lawmakers have passed measures to preempt local government action on plastic bag fees to traffic cameras.

Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, said rent control leads to a reduction in housing supply and makes it harder for low-income tenants to find affordable places to live.

"Every other place this has been done in this country has resulted in disastrous consequences," he told his fellow senators.

"Rent control is not a solution to poverty or inequality – it instead restricts the supply of housing and transfers wealth to current renters at the expense of future and market-rate renters," said Vena Jones-Cox, director of the Community of Real Estate Entrepreneurs, in written testimony on the bill.

The American Legislative Exchange Council, a free-market think tank backed by business interests, has had a model bill for preempting rent control since 2013.

Investors buying, building houses

Sen. Bill Blessing, R-Colerain Twp., supported the move to block rent control, but he warned of a looming crisis in which renters become the majority over owner-occupied houses in Ohio.

Currently, two-thirds of Ohio homes are owner-occupied. But the percentage in Franklin County dropped to 53% in 2019, down from nearly 60% in 2005, and one in five houses sold last year in Columbus was to institutional investors, Blessing said.

Property Issues: Should corporations be limited in how many houses they can buy? Ohio lawmaker says yes

Institutional investors, such as BlackRock, are building houses for rent that will be managed and operated similarly to multi-family complexes.

Blessing, who is sponsoring legislation to impose a waiting period for big investors to buy houses, warned that institutional investors won't need local real estate agents or lenders and they "won't sweat ruthlessly raising rent."

"Is that a world you want to live in?" he said in floor debate on House Bill 430. Blessing said the answer is policies that promote home ownership.

New law changes telecom rules

Home Rule: Property rights or local control? Ohio lawmakers debate restrictions on short-term rentals

The new law also blocks the Public Utility Commission of Ohio from requiring telecom companies to take certain steps, such as giving advanced notice, before withdrawing basic telephone services.

Consumer groups opposing the bill said 360,000 Ohioans, many of whom are on fixed incomes or can't get reliable cell service in their areas, use basic telephone services. Business groups, including the Ohio Business Roundtable, support the change.

The bill passed the GOP-controlled House and Senate with party-line votes.

Titus Wu contributed to this report.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio cities won't be allowed to impose rent control under law signed by Gov. Mike DeWine