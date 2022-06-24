ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Prosecutors, defendants say they are ready for Lynn Haven corruption trial

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1LNK_0gLHF3pA00

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The trial for two defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case is getting closer and could go forward as soon as August.

Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, are facing fraud and bribery projects over several city projects before and after Hurricane Michael.

During a status conference on Friday Judge Mark Walker and attorneys for both sides agreed to confer on trial dates and meet again on July 7. That means the case could conceivably go to trial as soon as August.

Lynn Haven corruption case: The timeline

In a previous ruling, Walker threw out one of the charges in the indictment but during the hearing prosecutors said they will not move forward with a new indictment and will instead take the rest of the charges to trial.

However, a jury may never hear the case. Finch’s attorney, Guy Lewis, asked Walker to consider having a bench trial. That means Walker will be both judge and jury at trial and decide if Finch is guilty in the case.

“As we’re considering and trying to get a trial date our clients are actually anxious to move forward as quickly as possible,” Lewis said. He added that Finch, 72, is getting ready to undergo some “very serious procedures,” and that a bench trial may be a better situation.

Lynn Haven corruption case: The charges

Lewis suggested that an August or September trial, which could last as long as three weeks, would have to build in “days off” multiple times while Finch dealt with these medical procedures.

In order for that to happen prosecutors have to agree to a bench trial. Prosecutors Stephen Kunz said his team would consider it but that they were not ready to make a decision on the issue Friday.

The judge and the attorneys also discussed a separate order in the case that was issued by Walker but has been sealed from the public. Kunz said prosecutors would provide Walker with sections of the order that they would like to remain redacted. The defense, who is asking that the order be unsealed, will be offered a chance to respond before Walker unseals the order with any redactions.

Lynn Haven corruption case: The players

“There is some disclosure of specific grand jury testimony,” Kunz said, the prosecutors hope will remain hidden from the public.

However, the defense argued that most, if not all of that testimony, was revealed to the public during a three-day evidentiary hearing in March. The defense is also asking that a large motion from prosecutors in the case also be unsealed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Lynn Haven corruption case: The charges

Editor’s Note: This is the third of three stories we are sharing Thursday about the Lynn Haven corruption case. A status conference is scheduled in the case for Friday. That conference could determine how quickly the case will go to trial. A trial date is set for Monday, but that could be pushed back. LYNN […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Residents protest Roe v. Wade decision at Hathaway Bridge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of Bay County residents gathered at the Hathaway Bridge on Sunday to march for several social justice issues, including the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. “People are stepping up and they’re stepping out and they’re showing out to show that they’re not gonna stand for this, that abortion […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for June 25-26, 2022

Morgan Robinson, 24, Marianna, Florida: Battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tristan Robinson, 23, Marianna, Florida: Battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jantz Johnson, 37, Marianna, Florida: No valid driver’s license, fleeing and eluding: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kadeen Whitmore-Green, 37, West Palm Beach, Florida: Aggravated battery with...
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

‘Gay the Hathaway’ march has record turnout

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Pride month is coming to a close, but local members of the LGBTQ+ community are still out in full force making their voices heard. The annual ‘Gay the Hathaway’ March for Social Justice took place Sunday on the Hathaway Bridge. Over 200 people showed up for the annual gay rights […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynn Haven, FL
Government
City
Lynn Haven, FL
Local
Florida Government
wtvy.com

Jackson County, FL man arrested for reckless driving

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Florida man is behind bars after he attempted to assault Jackson County officers on Saturday. Deputies for the Sheriff’s Office observed the man later identified as Jantz Anthony Reinard Johnson traveling at high speeds on Highway 73 South on the night of June 25.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County residents react to Roe v. Wade decision

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After almost 50 years of Roe v. Wade, states now have the authority to make their own abortion laws. Some Bay County residents are thrilled with the Supreme Court’s decision. “I’m super excited that now the abortion gets kicked back to the states where the state legislator folks that we […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
mageenews.com

Florida Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Florida Man Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Gulfport, Miss. – A former...
GULFPORT, MS
WJHG-TV

Swimmer and dog rescued in Walton County

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man and a dog were rescued from a potentially life-threatening situation Sunday, according to officials with the South Walton Fire District. In a post on the South Walton Fire District Facebook page, officials wrote they received a call around 6:43 p.m. near Snowdrift road....
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Lewis
WMBB

Neal Landing boat ramp delay

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — After nearly four years of doing without, boaters can once again use a popular Calhoun County boat ramp on the Apalachicola River. Although the Neal Landing boat ramp has reopened, it’s limited to one or possibly two boats at a time. Hurricane Michael destroyed it in 2018, and officials have only […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman accused of stabbing man with scissors at Jackson County motel

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is facing charges in Jackson County after being accused of stabbing a person with scissors. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a motel on Highway 71 South Saturday night. They say when they arrived, they found a man holding scissors and had blood on his shirt and hand.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Washington County man found not guilty at murder trial

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A jury acquitted a 22-year-old man facing a possible life sentence for a murder charge Thursday night. Prosecutors accused Jorge Perez and four others of being involved in a December 2019 robbery that ended with the shooting death of Ed Ross of Panama City Beach. Perez took the stand Thursday […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PCB agencies prepare for July 4th weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach’s busiest time of year is just a week away. Thousands of people travel to the beach to celebrate July 4. But the festivities also mean increased service calls for the police department. “Expect an increase in call volume,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Defendants#Bribery#Attorneys#Phoenix Construction
WMBB

Testimony begins in first-degree murder trial

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The trial is underway in the case of a man accused of first-degree murder. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Jorge Perez and four others were involved in a robbery plot that resulted in the shooting death of Panama City Beach resident Ed Ross. “Ed Ross was killed by these co-defendants and the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Man found not guilty in Panama City Beach murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A jury acquitted a 22-year-old man facing a possible life sentence for a murder charge Thursday night. “Please don’t ever stop fighting for your cases,” defendant Jorge Perez said. “Please don’t ever stop fighting. An example is me, false imprisoned. I’ve been false imprisoned for 30 months and now I […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WMBB

Econfina Creek Hwy. 388 access point getting safety improvement

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Paddling down Econfina Creek is a popular activity this time of the year, but the area that canoers and kayakers land on when it’s time to go home needs an upgrade. Bay County commissioners are working to improve safety for kayakers, canoers and other water cruisers at Econfina. Many of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Multiple reports lead to four arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four people have been arrested after multiple reports were filed against their residence, according to Panama City Police. Investigators with the Panama City Police Department said they had been getting tips from neighbors who suspected drug activity at a residence on E 7th Court. They said the residence had also been reported for numerous Code Enforcement violations.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Sneads, Florida man wanted on charges in Tri-State area arrested

SNEADS, Fla. (WTVY) - A Florida man wanted on numerous felony warrants in the Tri-State area was arrested Friday. At 9:27 a.m. on June 24, officers on patrol in the area of Gloster Avenue and Highway 90 in Sneads, Florida observed Todd Will Herring seating in a vehicle in front of a local business.
SNEADS, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy