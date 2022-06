SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Hundreds took to the streets on Sunday in Sewickley to show their opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Pretty upset that I have to come and, you know, spend half my day out here with my children to, you know, protect their future and protect other people’s future to make our voices heard,” said Meredith Johnson, a protester.

SEWICKLEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO