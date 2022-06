Arrests have been made in connection with a homicide investigation in one part of Lackawanna County. Evan Wasko and Liam O'Malley, both 18, have been charged in the death of 17 year old Joseph Roberson that occured last Saturday night. According to a news release from PA State Police at Dunmore, the pair are facing charges which include criminal homicide, terroristic threats and firearms violations. The investigation is on-going but so far State Police say it began at an underage drinking party. Roberson left the party and was met as he arrived at his home on Bowens Road on Spring Brook Township by 4 individuals in a vehicle. They have identified Evan Wasko as the shooter.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO