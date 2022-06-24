Dotdash Meredith's Better Homes & Gardens, People temporarily halting some print subscriptions

Magazine publisher Dotdash Meredith has temporarily stopped sending print editions of People and Better Homes & Gardens to some subscribers, citing a tight paper market.

The New York-based company, which maintains an office campus in downtown Des Moines' Western Gateway, sent postcards to some readers this week, telling them they would not receive print editions of the magazines in the coming months. The company has offered those readers free subscriptions to digital editions of the magazines.

A company spokesperson said in an email Friday that Dotdash Meredith stopped some distribution to "a limited number" of People and Better Homes & Gardens subscribers because of a "temporary global paper shortage." The subscribers involved represent about 7% of the company's total print subscriber base, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not answer a question from the Des Moines Register about whether the impact is concentrated in certain parts of the country. One People subscriber in Iowa shared a postcard with the Register showing that Dotdash Meredith was suspending her subscription.

As of June 2021, Better Homes & Gardens and People had the most and second-most print subscribers, respectively, among the titles published by Des Moines-based Meredith Corp. The company was merged with digital publisher Dotdash in December after its purchase by Dotdash parent IAC/Interactive.

"We anticipate these subscribers resuming their print subscriptions within the next few months as supply chain issues improve," the spokesperson told the Register on Friday. "Both of these iconic brands continue to thrive in print and benefit from the investments we’ve made this year."

Paper shortage impacting other publishers

The news comes as many magazines are struggling to find enough paper at an affordable price. The production price of magazines increased 20% from February 2021 to last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Claudia Smukler, production director for San Francisco-based Mother Jones, wrote in a June 2 article that the investigative journal is paying 38% more for paper than it did six months ago.

Smukler said the company has struggled to meet its production deadlines this year while trying to secure enough paper. She said a shortage of truck drivers who move products from forests to pulp mills to printers has pressured the $760 billion global print market.

She added that manufacturers have shrunk global supply of the graphic paper that magazines use by 9 million tons since 2019. Factories closed or switched to producing packages, labels and tissues, which were in high demand at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market also tightened because of a four-month-long, 2,000-worker strike at a paper mill in Finland.

As magazines began to order more paper in fall 2021, Smukler said, manufacturers were unprepared.

"This is not sustainable," she wrote. "We need to shore up manufacturing systems to meet demand, find more ways to train and support workers, and stabilize our supply chains"

Jessica Ryan, editorial production manager for books and journals at Duke University Press, said during a Publisher's Weekly forum in March that she now has to plan production about four months before she wants a title to reach a warehouse. Before the pandemic, she said, she planned about a month in advance.

Dotdash Meredith has cut some print editions but vowed to invest in others

In addition to Better Homes & Gardens and People, Dotdash Meredith's print publications include All Recipes, Food & Wine, Southern Living, Successful Farming, Travel + Leisure and Wood, among others.

It's not clear why the company would only halt print distribution of Better Homes & Gardens and People. But the titles have a broader reach than most of Dotdash Meredith's brands, with Better Homes & Gardens reporting about 7.6 million subscribers last June and People reporting about 3.4 million. The company's third-most-popular title, Southern Living, had about 2.8 million subscribers at the time.

IAC/Interactive has not disclosed print subscriber figures in its financial reports since its acquisition of Meredith. But the company is reducing its print presence.

Dotdash Meredith this year has ended the print editions of EatingWell, Entertainment Weekly, Health, InStyle, Martha Stewart Living, Parents and People en Español. CEO Neil Vogel told Axios in May that Better Homes & Gardens had about 4 million subscribers, a 47% drop from Meredith's disclosure last summer.

But Vogel has also said he is not backing away from the print business.

Vogel told analysts at the BMO Digital Advertising Summit in March that he wants to improve the quality of the print editions of six titles, including Better Homes & Gardens and People. Vogel said at the time that the company would buy better paper than the magazines previously used. IAC executives also disclosed in an annual report this year that they will change the physical dimensions of the magazines.

“The books are going to increase in quality,” Vogel said at the time. “It’s a little bit of a luxury experience. People read paperback books. And people read books made of paper. People buy vinyl records. People love magazines.”

The company generated buzz in April when singer Harry Styles graced the cover of Better Homes & Gardens , a rare celebrity appearance for the century-old women's title. Vogel told Axios in May that the company sold 15,000 copies of the magazine the day the story about Styles hit the company's website.

"You can get (younger generations) really excited about print when you do Harry Styles type things," he said.

