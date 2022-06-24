ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in connection with rollover crash that killed two Ray High School students

By Kailey E. Hunt, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the May 31 rollover crash that killed two Ray High School Students has been arrested.

The Corpus Christi Police Department took 18-year-old Hector Martinez into custody Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for racing on a highway resulting in death, a news release stated.

He is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.

Traffic investigators with the department determined Martinez was behind the wheel of the white Chevrolet Camaro that flipped on its roof, trapping Martinez and two other male occupants during the crash, according to the release.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has since identified the other two male occupants as 18-year-olds Matthew Garcia and Marcello Matthew Saldua, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

More: 'None of us got to say goodbye': Community mourns Ray High School seniors after car crash

Martinez was extracted from the vehicle by firefighters with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The release stated Martinez was in the act of racing another vehicle, a blue Ford Mustang, driven by 18-year-old Juan Cortez, at the time of the crash.

Traffic investigators requested and were granted arrest warrants for Martinez and Cortez, according to the release.

Cortez has not been taken into custody as of Friday.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Man arrested in connection with rollover crash that killed two Ray High School students

Comments / 6

Edelia Medina
2d ago

this will continue to happen if this young children don't think of the other vehicles,none of them think while driving? the roads are to be shared!

Reply
5
Erik
2d ago

I can’t say I never did dumb things as a kid. Hope it works out for him, they all thought it was fun while racing. Mixed feelings, just sad for everyone. I have two 16 year olds.

Reply
3
#Rollover#South Texas#Ray High School#Christi Police Department#Chevrolet#Calle
