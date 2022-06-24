Kim Kardashian takes fans inside her star-studded SKKN launch dinner with North, nine, and sister Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian gave a behind-the-scenes look at the star-studded launch party for her skin-care line, SKKN, which she attended with daughter North.

As she arrived to a dinner, catered by Nobu and her sister Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila company, the 42-year-old reality star recorded herself hanging out with her eldest child, who she lovingly referred to as her 'fly girl.'

'We're wearing silver tonight,' the mom-of-four said in the recording right before blowing a kiss to the camera as North stood by her side.

Big night: Kim Kardashian gave a behind-the-scenes look at the star-studded launch party for her skin-care line, SKKN, which she attended with daughter North

She continued: 'We're at our SKKN dinner. I can't wait to show you how beautiful it all is.'

In the clip, Kardashian looked glamorous with her platinum blonde hair styled in a single braid worn over her shoulder.

North was every inch the budding fashionista behind a pair of cool silver sunglasses, a coordinating jacket and hair in long braids.

'We're wearing silver tonight,' the mom-of-four said in the recording right before blowing a kiss to the camera as North stood by her side

Celebrating: Olivia Pierson managed to capture one of Kardashian's speeches from the night, in which she told guests: 'I know we're all so busy with our lives, but to come and spend the night with me in my office celebrating the launch of SKKN really warms my heart'

Next, Kardashian filmed Kendall as she spoke about 'Miss 818 herself' being at the event and how guests were enjoying cocktails with a 'vitamin C thing' as a nod to one of their serums.

She proceeded to show off beautifully decorated tables, complete with lit candles, grey napkins and chopsticks.

Her close pal, Sara Foster, shared multiple snaps from the evening, including one of Kim eating by her side.

Smiling: The actress also uploaded a photo of herself seated between Kardashian and Jennifer Meyer with the message: 'Was hoping to sit next to North, but Kim and Jen will do'

Yum! Her close pal, Sara Foster, shared multiple snaps from the evening, including one of Kim eating by her side

Cheers: Next, Kardashian filmed Kendall as she spoke about 'Miss 818 herself' being at the event and how guests were enjoying cocktails with a 'vitamin C thing' as a nod to one of their serums

'Kimberly had another baby... and her name is @sknn,' the 41-year-old 90210 alum captioned the image.

The actress also uploaded a photo seated between Kardashian and Jennifer Meyer with the message: 'Was hoping to sit next to North, but Kim and Jen will do.'

@kimkardashian ur amazing and we love you! Congrats on being a lawyer, having a plane, 4 kids, launching @skkn and looking 21. It's not fair, I need to reevaluate my life,' she gushed in another Instagram Story.

Kardashian also confessed: 'I was so so nervous for this launch. I don't know why. Starting something new and just completely closing my other beauty businesses and starting this made me really nervous'

Impressive: Despite the nerves, the SKIMS founder was happy to announce they double their sales goal within the first 20-30 minutes

Lots to choose from: Her brand's line includes the following nine products: a Cleanser: $43; $37 refill, Toner: $45;$38 refill, Exfoliator: $55; $47 refill, Hyaluronic Acid Serum: $90; $77 refill, Vitamin C8 Serum: $90; $77 refill, Face Cream: $85;$72 refill, Eye Cream: $75; $64 refill, Oil Drops: $95; $81 refill and Night Oil: $95; $81 refill

Olivia Pierson managed to capture one of Kardashian's speeches from the night, in which she told guests: 'I know we're all so busy with our lives, but to come and spend the night with me in my office celebrating the launch of SKKN really warms my heart.'

Kardashian also confessed: 'I was so so nervous for this launch. I don't know why. Starting something new and just completely closing my other beauty businesses and starting this made me really nervous.'

Despite the nerves, the SKIMS founder was happy to announce they double their sales goal within the first 20-30 minutes.

Her brand's line includes the following nine products: a Cleanser: $43; $37 refill, Toner: $45;$38 refill, Exfoliator: $55; $47 refill, Hyaluronic Acid Serum: $90; $77 refill, Vitamin C8 Serum: $90; $77 refill, Face Cream: $85;$72 refill, Eye Cream: $75; $64 refill, Oil Drops: $95; $81 refill and Night Oil: $95; $81 refill.