Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama Northwestern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida Northwestern Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 107 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Bratt to 5 miles northwest of Flomaton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atmore, Century, Flomaton, Jay, Pollard and Bratt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO