Amite County, MS

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-25 15:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana West central Hancock County in southern Mississippi South central Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pearl River, or 7 miles southwest of Picayune, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Slidell, Pearl River, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 261 and 270. Interstate 12 between mile markers 73 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Far southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana, and much of central and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will likely cause heat illnesses to occur with prolonged exposure.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA

