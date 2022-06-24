Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana West central Hancock County in southern Mississippi South central Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pearl River, or 7 miles southwest of Picayune, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Slidell, Pearl River, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 261 and 270. Interstate 12 between mile markers 73 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO