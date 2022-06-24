Penobscot Nation Health Department

CAMDEN — With some discussion about process, the Select Board in Camden voted 4 to 1 June 21 to reappoint the town’s police and fire chief, as well as overseer to the poor. The board also voted unanimously in separate motions to reappoint the town attorney and town...
Wiscasset Town Manager Dennis Simmons told selectmen June 21 and in his written report ahead of the meeting, he, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and engineering firm Ransom Consulting did a final inspection June 17 of the cleaned up ash ponds at the former Mason Station. Seeding will be the town’s responsibility; silt fencing has been placed to keep loose soils out of the river, Simmons wrote.
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Some major developments in the national fight against toxic forever chemicals known as PFAS have brought renowned activist Erin Brockovich and her legal team back to Fairfield. Brockovich’s team updated residents on where their lawsuit against those who polluted their water stands. In fact, progress...
BASS HARBOR — Citizenship in the U.S. is a sought-after privilege and is a goal that many who come to this country set out to achieve. This goal was realized for a local family from Macedonia, who received their citizenship last week. Zoran and Dejana Manev of Bass Harbor,...
A local developer is proposing to build 38 apartments on Western Avenue in Augusta, an idea welcomed by city officials who recently named affordable housing as the city’s top need. Matt Morrill of Mastway Development told Augusta City Council Thursday that his proposal calls for one-bedroom and studio apartments...
There are few among us who have not been touched by addiction in some aspect of our lives. Whether the struggle is our own or that of family or friends, nearly everyone knows someone whose life has been altered by it. On a warm spring day, Sarah Sawyer is in...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Sunday hundreds gathered by the Federal Building in downtown Bangor for a Bans off Our Bodies rally. The protest joins many nationwide and comes in the wake of the Supreme Court voting 5-4 to overturn Roe V Wade. Protestors voiced their fear that a woman’s...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade, we spoke to Barbara Ford -- the Executive Director of the Godparent Home Ministries -- a center in Bangor for women in their teens to thirties who are pregnant and in crisis. Here’s what she had...
GOULDSBORO, Maine — The building next to Prospect Harbor Lighthouse will most likely need to be condemned following a fire Monday, officials confirmed. The Hancock Maine Volunteer Fire Department received a report of a fire at the building around 5:13 a.m. Multiple units were called to the scene to...
The family of Graham Lacher, missing since June 6, when he bolted from the Dorothea Dix Treatment Center (DDPC) in Bangor, will hold a public awareness gathering from 3-4 p.m., Monday, June 27, at Cascade Park in Bangor. Family members and searchers will be available to answer questions, and printed...
BANGOR, Maine — The lifeguard shortage affecting the Bangor community has gone from bad to worse, forcing Bangor Parks and Recreation to close one of its two public pools this summer. The department announced until further notice, the Dakin Pool will remain closed. "I've been here for fourteen years,...
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Air Quality Alert for Sunday, June 26th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Alert affects Coastal Hancock, including Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, Bucksport, Orland and Castine. Ozone levels are expected to rise into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range along the...
Columbia Falls is a tiny little town in Downeast Maine that has a population of just 476 people. To put that in perspective, Portland High School has had 908 students enrolled in the 2020-2021 school year, so they had nearly twice the amount of people that live in Columbia Falls under one roof.
As a state filled with natural beauty from the mountains to the shores, Maine has gorgeous homes for sale scattered across the state. While I may not personally be able to afford the estates seated on the coast, I can at the very least live vicariously through these Mainers by perusing the local real estate listings and catching a glimpse inside.
Detergent was added to Agamont Park's fountain in Bar Harbor overnight, so Monday morning, June 27, residents and tourists woke up to a sudsy fountain. What some people may see as a harmless joke that doesn't hurt anyone is in fact an act of vandalism. The fountain will now be...
CASTINE — Maine Maritime cadets reunited with their families after being overseas for 62 days. The cadets traveled to both domestic and international ports where they learned about the importance of teamwork. While overseas they got to experience various cultures which included visiting Charleston, South Carolina, Bermuda, and Iceland.
CAMDEN — Two years ago, Rockport filed suit in Knox County Superior Court against Camden over public school payments. Now, Camden has filed suit against Rockport for nonpayment of sewer bills. The complaint is dated June 13, and was filed by Camden Attorney Bill Kelly. In it, Kelly wrote...
DEER ISLE — The oyster industry is booming and farmers across Maine are harvesting during the busy summer months for residents and visitors alike. “I love just being out in the water it’s my happy place,” says Abby Barrows of Long Cove Sea Farm. Abby Barrows is...
A Washington man died after his motorcycle collided with a truck and trailer on Turner Ridge Road in Somerville the afternoon of Friday, June 24. Christopher L. Lascoutx, 78, of Washington, was driving his black 2019 Triumph motorcycle southbound on Turner Ridge Road when it collided with a red 2020 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
There is a Beach Hazard Statement in effect today, Saturday, June 25th from 8 a.m. through this evening. Areas affected include all of Coastal Hancock and Washington Counties. The warmer air temperatures in the mid to high 70's may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only around 50 degrees.
