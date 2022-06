Sharon Sobol Jordan has been appointed the next CEO and president of United Way of Greater Cleveland, succeeding Augie Napoli when he retires in September. Her appointment was announced by Paul Dolan, chairman and CEO of the Cleveland Guardians and chair of United Way of Greater Cleveland’s board, in a news release June 27. Jordan will become the first female CEO of the organization in its 122-year history.

